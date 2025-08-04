Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:01 04.08.2025

Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 7 – Interior Ministry

1 min read
Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 7 – Interior Ministry

In Kramatorsk, the body of another victim and fragments of a human body were recovered from the rubble of a high-rise building, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said.

"The death toll has risen to seven people as a result of an enemy strike on the city center of Kramatorsk on July 31... During August 4, 780 tonnes of damaged building structures were dismantled and removed, rescuers removed the body of one person and fragments of a human body from under the rubble, which were transferred to the National Police for further identification," the ministry said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reported six dead and 11 wounded.

Tags: #kramatorsk #victims

MORE ABOUT

20:22 04.08.2025
Two civilians killed amid FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region

Two civilians killed amid FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region

14:11 04.08.2025
Kramatorsk death toll rises to 6, 4 still trapped under rubble – regional authority

Kramatorsk death toll rises to 6, 4 still trapped under rubble – regional authority

10:33 01.08.2025
Three people die as result of yesterday's Russian strike on Kramatorsk – authorities

Three people die as result of yesterday's Russian strike on Kramatorsk – authorities

16:31 31.07.2025
Russian strike kills 1, wounds 11 in Kramatorsk – Donetsk official

Russian strike kills 1, wounds 11 in Kramatorsk – Donetsk official

21:04 25.07.2025
Invaders attack private car with drone in Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed

Invaders attack private car with drone in Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed

13:19 25.07.2025
Number of victims in Kharkiv grows to 12 – Synehubov

Number of victims in Kharkiv grows to 12 – Synehubov

09:20 25.07.2025
Number of victims in Kharkiv grows to 44, incl seven children

Number of victims in Kharkiv grows to 44, incl seven children

09:25 22.07.2025
Child killed amid enemy strike of smart bomb on Kramatorsk – authorities

Child killed amid enemy strike of smart bomb on Kramatorsk – authorities

09:25 22.07.2025
Child killed amid enemy strike of smart bomb on Kramatorsk – authorities

Child killed amid enemy strike of smart bomb on Kramatorsk – authorities

19:27 16.07.2025
Donetsk Regional Military Administration: two dead, 14 injured — preliminary consequences of strike on Dobropillia

Donetsk Regional Military Administration: two dead, 14 injured — preliminary consequences of strike on Dobropillia

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: USA, NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine – Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)

Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

Two civilians killed amid FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region

HACC remands ex-head of Luhansk administration Haidai for 60 days, sets UAH 10 mln bail

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy to hold meeting on outcomes of his visit to Kharkiv region

LATEST

Shmyhal: USA, NATO launch new mechanism to support Ukraine – Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL)

Zelenskyy: Change in sentiment in Russia already felt, new sanctions will push Russians towards peace

Ukraine, with partners' support, increases ratio with Russia in ammunition from 1:10 to 1:2 in two years – Czech President

Center for Countering Disinformation denies info about Poland allegedly cancelling visa-free travel with Ukraine

Czech President: It is unfair for West to pressure Ukraine to liberate all occupied territories, we don't recognize them as Russian

Dutch PM talks to Zelenskyy regarding announced aid package for Ukraine

Russia effective in hybrid warfare, its intelligence services more intensive than Soviet ones - Czech President

NATO Secretary General welcomes Netherlands’ announcement to boost Ukraine air defenses, expects important announcements from other allies soon

Ukraine returns 13-year-old girl to govt-controlled territory

HACC remands ex-head of Luhansk administration Haidai for 60 days, sets UAH 10 mln bail

AD
AD