Death toll in Kramatorsk rises to 7 – Interior Ministry

In Kramatorsk, the body of another victim and fragments of a human body were recovered from the rubble of a high-rise building, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said.

"The death toll has risen to seven people as a result of an enemy strike on the city center of Kramatorsk on July 31... During August 4, 780 tonnes of damaged building structures were dismantled and removed, rescuers removed the body of one person and fragments of a human body from under the rubble, which were transferred to the National Police for further identification," the ministry said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reported six dead and 11 wounded.