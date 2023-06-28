NATO should consider transferring Wagner group to Belarus – Duda

NATO should consider in detail the issue of the transfer of the Wagner group to Belarus and the deployment of nuclear weapons in this country, Polish President Andrzej Duda said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"Considering that almost simultaneously Vladimir Putin implements his words about the transfer of tactical nuclear weapons to the territory of Belarus, we have no doubt that they essentially change the security architecture in our region, especially from the point of view of NATO, which has defensive tasks to protect security in member states," he said.

"A group of combat-experienced and, above all, well-trained soldiers, and such, undoubtedly, are the soldiers of the Wagner group, which has perhaps several thousand soldiers, are always a potential danger," he said.

According to Duda, "it is difficult to exclude that the presence of the Wagner group in Belarus may be a potential threat to Poland, to Lithuania, which has the largest border with Belarus among our states, but also potentially to Latvia, which is neighboring Belarus."

"In this regard, this issue should be considered in detail by NATO and should be analyzed. I will try to make concrete decisions on this issue within the framework of NATO," he said.

"We have so much evidence that Belarus is a satellite of Russia," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said, noting that "there is no need to make any difference between Belarus and Russia. Their regimes hold on as long as there is fear and hatred."

"We have also made certain decisions. We will also strengthen counterintelligence and intelligence at the border," he said.

In his turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that "NATO should tell the society of Poland and Lithuania that if at least one foot of one person from Wagner is on the independent territory of Lithuania or Poland, all Wagner fighters will be eliminated." Wherever they are in any territory."