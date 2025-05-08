Poroshenko reminds of US security guarantees, its support before voting on fossil fuels deal

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

On Thursday, before voting for the agreement on the investment fund between Ukraine and the United States, Ukrainian parliamentarian, leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, stated that the goal of the strategic partnership with the United States is, first of all, security guarantees for our state, the website of the political force reports.

"Today we are not just discussing an agreement - we are discussing a maturity test for the government. Its ability to conclude strategic alliances - responsibly, transparently, with respect for national interests and with respect for strategic partners. This is definitely not about fossil fuels. This is about trust. Trust of the United States - a state that provides us with weapons, sanctions and a diplomatic shield," Poroshenko said speaking from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada.

He noted that the existence of secret appendices to the agreement contradicts transparency. "The appendices are a secret from the parliament, from the people who are fighting, and from the society that has been defending sovereignty for 11 years. Where is there a word about security in the agreement, the people ask. When will the war end? When will there be peace or at least a ceasefire?" the party leader noted.

At the same time, Poroshenko noted that European Solidarity has been constantly talking about the strategic importance of partnership with the United States for the past six months.