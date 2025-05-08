President awards commander of Ptakhy Madyara unit Brovdi the title Hero of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the founder and commander of the 414th separate brigade of strike unmanned aerial systems of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (better known as Ptakhy Madyara) Major Robert Brovdi the title of Hero of Ukraine and the award of the Order of the Golden Star.

The corresponding decree No. 288/2025 was signed on May 8 and published on the website of the head of state.