Police detain man who shot people in Sofiyivska Borshahivka near Kyiv

Kyiv region police detained a man who shot a soldier and his relative; as a result of the gunshot wounds they received, they died, the National Police of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

"The police established that a month ago, a serviceman sold a weapon to a man for $1,000. However, today there was a conflict between them regarding payment: the serviceman demanded that the buyer pay him another amount. As a result, the man shot the serviceman and his mother-in-law, who was at home, with the weapon he had purchased. After that, the lawbreaker entered his own house and locked himself inside," the Telegram message says.

Police special forces reportedly surrounded the house and detained the 63-year-old shooter within an hour.

At the moment, investigative actions are ongoing. The issue of informing the detainee of the suspicion is being decided.

As reported, several people were killed in the village of Sofiyivska Borshahivka in Bucha district of Kyiv region on Thursday as a result of gunfire opened by an unknown person, according to the Facebook page of the National Police of Ukraine.