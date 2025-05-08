Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:36 08.05.2025

Police detain man who shot people in Sofiyivska Borshahivka near Kyiv

1 min read
Police detain man who shot people in Sofiyivska Borshahivka near Kyiv

Kyiv region police detained a man who shot a soldier and his relative; as a result of the gunshot wounds they received, they died, the National Police of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

"The police established that a month ago, a serviceman sold a weapon to a man for $1,000. However, today there was a conflict between them regarding payment: the serviceman demanded that the buyer pay him another amount. As a result, the man shot the serviceman and his mother-in-law, who was at home, with the weapon he had purchased. After that, the lawbreaker entered his own house and locked himself inside," the Telegram message says.

Police special forces reportedly surrounded the house and detained the 63-year-old shooter within an hour.

At the moment, investigative actions are ongoing. The issue of informing the detainee of the suspicion is being decided.

As reported, several people were killed in the village of Sofiyivska Borshahivka in Bucha district of Kyiv region on Thursday as a result of gunfire opened by an unknown person, according to the Facebook page of the National Police of Ukraine.

Tags: #detained #shooter

MORE ABOUT

11:11 02.05.2025
Son of ex-Motor Sich president detained in France-Monaco operation over embezzlement of company assets

Son of ex-Motor Sich president detained in France-Monaco operation over embezzlement of company assets

21:04 06.11.2024
Training one soldier-shooter costs about UAH 200,000

Training one soldier-shooter costs about UAH 200,000

13:06 11.10.2024
Pro-Russian blogger detained for his calls for govt overthrow

Pro-Russian blogger detained for his calls for govt overthrow

12:10 31.07.2024
Shooter Kulish reaches finals

Shooter Kulish reaches finals

15:24 25.07.2024
18-year-old boy detained in Dnipro on suspicion of Farion's murder – Interior Ministry

18-year-old boy detained in Dnipro on suspicion of Farion's murder – Interior Ministry

11:07 15.11.2023
Associate professor of Kharkiv university, who corrected Russian missile strikes on city, detained, taken into custody - prosecutor's office

Associate professor of Kharkiv university, who corrected Russian missile strikes on city, detained, taken into custody - prosecutor's office

14:09 28.12.2022
Ukrainian businessman, former MP Kostiantyn Zhevaho detained in Courchevel – SBI

Ukrainian businessman, former MP Kostiantyn Zhevaho detained in Courchevel – SBI

15:16 02.03.2022
Shell hit school, two-story building in Mariupol, no casualties

Shell hit school, two-story building in Mariupol, no casualties

10:13 27.01.2022
National Guardsman shooting in Yuzhmash detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

National Guardsman shooting in Yuzhmash detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

18:09 13.01.2022
SBI detains ex-MP of Petro Poroshenko Bloc Nemyrovsky for fraud

SBI detains ex-MP of Petro Poroshenko Bloc Nemyrovsky for fraud

HOT NEWS

American Robert Prevost becomes new Pope

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

Cardinals elect new Pope at conclave

EU to allocate EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's defense industry on Fri

LATEST

Kallas announces EU political decision on creation of tribunal for crimes of Russia’s aggression

Poroshenko: Ratification of agreement is attempt to overcome crisis in relations between Ukraine and USA

American Robert Prevost becomes new Pope

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

Cardinals elect new Pope at conclave

EU to allocate EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's defense industry on Fri

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss further steps for Ukraine's accession into European Union

Trump says he will talk to Zelenskyy, USA appreciates Rada ratification of fossil fuel deal

As of 16:00, more clashes recorded on front than in previous days

AD
AD