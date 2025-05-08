Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:57 08.05.2025

Russia and China will continue to strengthen military and military-technical cooperation

1 min read

China and Russia will continue to strengthen military and military-technical cooperation between the states, expand the scale and geography of joint exercises, according to a joint statement on further deepening the relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between the states, published on the Kremlin website on Thursday.

The document says that the parties will continue to strengthen military and military-technical cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of Russia and China, as well as global and regional security.

The statement also says that the two sides will deepen mutual trust and cooperation between their armed forces, expand the scale and geography of joint exercises, regularly conduct joint maritime and air patrols, develop exchanges and cooperation both bilaterally and within multilateral formats, and take military cooperation between Russia and China to a higher level.

Tags: #china #russia

