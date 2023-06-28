Rada calls on intl. community to prevent nuclear disaster at ZNPP

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted an appeal to the United Nations Organization (UN), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the European Union, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Council of Europe and their parliamentary assemblies, parliaments and governments of foreign states on preventing a nuclear disaster at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and counteracting nuclear blackmail of the Russian Federation.

The adoption of draft resolution No. 9429 was backed by 274 members of parliament at a plenary session on Wednesday, member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on the Telegram channel.

The Verkhovna Rada called on the international community to apply tougher enhanced restrictive measures and sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry and military-industrial complex.

The Ukrainian parliament appealed to the UN, the IAEA, the EU, the OSCE, NATO, the Council of Europe and their parliamentary assemblies, parliaments and governments of foreign states with a call to recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism, and at the same time expand military, financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, join the effective development of mechanisms for guaranteeing peace and security in Europe.