Facts

12:18 28.06.2023

Zelenskyy: Croatia recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Croatian parliament for recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

"The Parliament of the Republic of Croatia has adopted the Declaration on recognition of the 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people. I am grateful to the Republic of Croatia for this historic vote. The world will never put up with the crimes of the Kremlin – neither past nor present," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Tags: #holodomor #croatia

