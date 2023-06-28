Zelenskyy: Croatia recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Croatian parliament for recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

"The Parliament of the Republic of Croatia has adopted the Declaration on recognition of the 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people. I am grateful to the Republic of Croatia for this historic vote. The world will never put up with the crimes of the Kremlin – neither past nor present," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.