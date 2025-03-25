Fourth group of wounded from Ukraine arrives in Croatia for rehabilitation

Photo: https://x.com/tomo_medved/status/1904512457076257008?s=46&t=rHp0vit1u-EWlXgd79y2KA

The fourth group of 17 wounded from Ukraine has arrived in Croatia, Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Veterans Affairs Tomo Medved said.

"The fourth group of 17 wounded from Ukraine arrived in Croatia, and now 55 of them have been treated and rehabilitated in Croatia, which makes a total of 72 wounded from Ukraine. This is a strong signal from our government to support the friendly Ukrainian people, especially through this humanitarian segment," he wrote on the social network X.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, Croatia will continue this support program as long as there is a need for it.

"Thank you to everyone involved in caring for the Ukrainian wounded, especially our healthcare institutions, and I wish all the wounded successful rehabilitation and a speedy recovery," Medved said.

The Government of the Republic of Croatia, at its meeting on 16 March 2023, decided to provide assistance in the treatment and rehabilitation of the wounded from Ukraine in the Republic of Croatia.

According to the Croatian government, in the previous three groups in April and October 2023 and May 2024, Croatia accepted a total of 55 Ukrainian wounded for treatment and rehabilitation, 12 of whom are still in Croatia undergoing rehabilitation.

In total, with today's group, Croatia has accepted 72 wounded from Ukraine and 30 accompanying persons for treatment and rehabilitation, and all of them have the status of persons under temporary protection in the Republic of Croatia.