Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:26 25.03.2025

Fourth group of wounded from Ukraine arrives in Croatia for rehabilitation

2 min read
Fourth group of wounded from Ukraine arrives in Croatia for rehabilitation
Photo: https://x.com/tomo_medved/status/1904512457076257008?s=46&t=rHp0vit1u-EWlXgd79y2KA

The fourth group of 17 wounded from Ukraine has arrived in Croatia, Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Veterans Affairs Tomo Medved said.

"The fourth group of 17 wounded from Ukraine arrived in Croatia, and now 55 of them have been treated and rehabilitated in Croatia, which makes a total of 72 wounded from Ukraine. This is a strong signal from our government to support the friendly Ukrainian people, especially through this humanitarian segment," he wrote on the social network X.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, Croatia will continue this support program as long as there is a need for it.

"Thank you to everyone involved in caring for the Ukrainian wounded, especially our healthcare institutions, and I wish all the wounded successful rehabilitation and a speedy recovery," Medved said.

The Government of the Republic of Croatia, at its meeting on 16 March 2023, decided to provide assistance in the treatment and rehabilitation of the wounded from Ukraine in the Republic of Croatia.

According to the Croatian government, in the previous three groups in April and October 2023 and May 2024, Croatia accepted a total of 55 Ukrainian wounded for treatment and rehabilitation, 12 of whom are still in Croatia undergoing rehabilitation.

In total, with today's group, Croatia has accepted 72 wounded from Ukraine and 30 accompanying persons for treatment and rehabilitation, and all of them have the status of persons under temporary protection in the Republic of Croatia.

Tags: #croatia #rehabilitation

MORE ABOUT

20:25 13.03.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on providing rehabilitation services to military personnel in special educational institutions

Zelenskyy signs law on providing rehabilitation services to military personnel in special educational institutions

10:48 21.02.2025
RECOVERY network opens 16th rehabilitation center in Chernihiv

RECOVERY network opens 16th rehabilitation center in Chernihiv

20:15 29.01.2025
Shmyhal addresses members of Croatian Parliament

Shmyhal addresses members of Croatian Parliament

16:30 29.01.2025
Ukrainian, Croatian PMs agree to hold joint govt meetings in 2025

Ukrainian, Croatian PMs agree to hold joint govt meetings in 2025

16:15 29.01.2025
Ukraine, Croatia discuss establishing joint task force to monitor activities of Russia's shadow fleet

Ukraine, Croatia discuss establishing joint task force to monitor activities of Russia's shadow fleet

15:18 29.01.2025
Croatia preparing new package of military-technical assistance for Ukraine – Shmyhal

Croatia preparing new package of military-technical assistance for Ukraine – Shmyhal

16:17 08.01.2025
Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross to work in 13 regions

Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross to work in 13 regions

17:47 18.12.2024
Implementation of the government's pilot project on transition from military service to civilian life

Implementation of the government's pilot project on transition from military service to civilian life

20:33 29.11.2024
Court of Appeal upholds rehabilitation plan of Eldorado

Court of Appeal upholds rehabilitation plan of Eldorado

20:46 13.11.2024
Kondratiuk asks Croatian parliament to respond to DPRK involvement into war with Ukraine on Russia's side

Kondratiuk asks Croatian parliament to respond to DPRK involvement into war with Ukraine on Russia's side

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: If there’s military activity in Black Sea again, then new measures must be taken against Moscow

Russia-USA joint statement contains clause on transportation of Russian agricultural products, Ukraine regards this as weakening of pressure on aggressor – Zelenskyy

Ceasefire on Ukrainian energy may begin today – Zelenskyy

Witkoff's statements in future could lead to decline in trust in Russian narratives – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We see alliance between Europe and USA regarding security guarantees, part of which is peacekeeping contingent

LATEST

Zelenskyy: USA believes implementation of ceasefire agreement should begin immediately after publication of two statements

Zelenskyy: If there’s military activity in Black Sea again, then new measures must be taken against Moscow

Russia-USA joint statement contains clause on transportation of Russian agricultural products, Ukraine regards this as weakening of pressure on aggressor – Zelenskyy

Ceasefire on Ukrainian energy may begin today – Zelenskyy

Witkoff's statements in future could lead to decline in trust in Russian narratives – Zelenskyy

Finnish President to attend Paris meeting on peace and security for Ukraine

Govt amends methodology for determining initial sale price of special permit for right to use subsoil – Melnychuk

Zelenskyy says he discusses with Trump investments in Zaporizhia NPP repair, modernization

Costa: Ukraine's best security guarantee is its affiliation with EU

Zelenskyy: We see alliance between Europe and USA regarding security guarantees, part of which is peacekeeping contingent

AD
AD
Empire School
AD