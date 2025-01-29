Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:15 29.01.2025

Ukraine, Croatia discuss establishing joint task force to monitor activities of Russia's shadow fleet

1 min read
Ukraine, Croatia discuss establishing joint task force to monitor activities of Russia's shadow fleet
Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/9427

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic met to discuss the creation of a joint task force to monitor the illegal activities of Russia's shadow fleet.

"Among other issues, I spoke with Prime Minister Plenkovic about strategies of making the aggressor, Russia, weaker. Sanctions remain the primary tool. However, it is important to continue countering the Russian shadow fleet, which is not only an instrument used by the Putin regime to bypass sanctions, but also a means of causing harm to NATO member states," Shmyhal said at a press briefing in Zagreb on Wednesday.

The prime ministers agreed to explore the establishment of a joint Ukrainian-Croatian task force that would track the illegal operations of the Russian shadow fleet.

Additionally, the officials addressed the strengthening of energy security in Europe through the use of Ukrainian gas storage facilities.

Tags: #croatia #plenkovic

MORE ABOUT

17:26 25.03.2025
Fourth group of wounded from Ukraine arrives in Croatia for rehabilitation

Fourth group of wounded from Ukraine arrives in Croatia for rehabilitation

15:19 21.02.2025
Croatian PM to join summit organized by Zelenskyy on Feb 24

Croatian PM to join summit organized by Zelenskyy on Feb 24

20:15 29.01.2025
Shmyhal addresses members of Croatian Parliament

Shmyhal addresses members of Croatian Parliament

16:30 29.01.2025
Ukrainian, Croatian PMs agree to hold joint govt meetings in 2025

Ukrainian, Croatian PMs agree to hold joint govt meetings in 2025

15:18 29.01.2025
Croatia preparing new package of military-technical assistance for Ukraine – Shmyhal

Croatia preparing new package of military-technical assistance for Ukraine – Shmyhal

13:36 23.01.2025
Peace agreement between Ukraine, Russia should in no way provide for freezing of war – Croatian PM

Peace agreement between Ukraine, Russia should in no way provide for freezing of war – Croatian PM

18:47 22.01.2025
Zelenskyy, Croatian PM discuss strengthening of Ukraine's positions, security guarantees

Zelenskyy, Croatian PM discuss strengthening of Ukraine's positions, security guarantees

15:04 22.01.2025
Croatian PM meets with Zelenskyy in Davos

Croatian PM meets with Zelenskyy in Davos

15:12 14.11.2024
Kondratiuk discusses with Plenkovic military assistance, humanitarian demining, rehabilitation of military

Kondratiuk discusses with Plenkovic military assistance, humanitarian demining, rehabilitation of military

20:46 13.11.2024
Kondratiuk asks Croatian parliament to respond to DPRK involvement into war with Ukraine on Russia's side

Kondratiuk asks Croatian parliament to respond to DPRK involvement into war with Ukraine on Russia's side

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on his election as German Chancellor

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Klympush-Tsintsadze: We count on new German govt to increase support for Ukraine, particularly in military sector

Court extends Kolomoisky's arrest in case of contract murder of Serhiy Karpenko – TV

Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

MFA opens exhibition of latest models of weapons, military equipment of Ukrainian production

Yermak congratulates US Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to Ukraine on start of diplomatic mission

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Parish of St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv asks Zelenskyy to facilitate its transfer to religious community

Shmyhal: Ukraine determined to win peace that to come after end of war

Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

AD
AD