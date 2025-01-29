Ukraine, Croatia discuss establishing joint task force to monitor activities of Russia's shadow fleet

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/9427

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic met to discuss the creation of a joint task force to monitor the illegal activities of Russia's shadow fleet.

"Among other issues, I spoke with Prime Minister Plenkovic about strategies of making the aggressor, Russia, weaker. Sanctions remain the primary tool. However, it is important to continue countering the Russian shadow fleet, which is not only an instrument used by the Putin regime to bypass sanctions, but also a means of causing harm to NATO member states," Shmyhal said at a press briefing in Zagreb on Wednesday.

The prime ministers agreed to explore the establishment of a joint Ukrainian-Croatian task force that would track the illegal operations of the Russian shadow fleet.

Additionally, the officials addressed the strengthening of energy security in Europe through the use of Ukrainian gas storage facilities.