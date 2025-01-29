Croatia preparing new package of military-technical assistance for Ukraine – Shmyhal

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/9434

Croatia is preparing a new package of military-technical assistance for Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Russia understands only the language of force and is not going to retreat unless we give a worthy rebuff. 'Peace through strength' is an approach around which we must unite. Ukraine needs more weapons and more assistance to defend itself. And more sanctions against Russia to weaken the aggressor. We are grateful to Croatia for its military and technical assistance. During our meeting, Mr. Plenkovic announced the preparation of a new package of military-technical assistance, which should be approved tomorrow," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel following a meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb on Wednesday.

The head of the Ukrainian government also stressed that Croatia supports the work of the International Damage Register and Ukraine's desire to have all frozen Russian assets fully confiscated and used to support our resilience, defense capability and recovery.