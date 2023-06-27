Some 49 Ukrainian military medics trained in tactical medicine in UK

Some 49 Ukrainian military medics have been trained in tactical medicine in the UK, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said.

"Some 49 Ukrainian military medics were trained in tactical medicine in the UK as part of the Operation Orbital program," the General Staff said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

This is reportedly "a unique course conducted by the British Army, together with representatives of the Netherlands and Iceland. Ukrainians are taught: mass examination of the wounded with various injuries; rendering assistance to victims with severe injuries caused by explosions and small arms; assistance and ways to safely remove victims from civilian and military vehicles; evacuation of the wounded under fire."

According to the statement, returning home, the medics will pass on knowledge about first aid to other servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.