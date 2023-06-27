Yermak believes in long-range weapon supply to Ukraine

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak believes that the decision to transfer long-range weapons to Ukraine will be made.

"The process is underway. My personal opinion is that this decision will be made," he told reporters in Kyiv on Tuesday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine.

Earlier, the issue of supplying Ukraine with long-range weapons was raised during the negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden on Sunday, June 25.