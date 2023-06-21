Spain allocates aid to equip schools with shelters, support for victims of sexual violence, mobilizes 24 tonnes of humanitarian aid to victims of Kakhovka HPP explosion – FM

Spain allocates assistance to equip schools with shelters, support victims of sexual violence and provide mobile clinics for newborns, and mobilizes 24 tonnes of humanitarian aid to victims of Russia's undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said.

“Spain continues to support Ukraine: at URC2023 Minister Jose Manuel Albares announces more help to equip schools with shelters, support victims of sexual violence & provide mobile clinics for newborns. Spain is also mobilising aid to assist civilians affected by the bombing of the Kakhovka dam,” the minister said in a video message posted on the Foreign Ministry's Twitter page.

Albares assured that Spain would support Ukraine as much as necessary and stressed that he condemns Russia's brutal and justified invasion of Ukraine.

“The Spanish government has allocated more than EUR 250 million for rehabilitation and reconstruction, including a new commitment of EUR 7 million, which I am announcing today, is aimed at equipping schools with shelters, supporting victims of sexual violence and providing mobile clinics for newborns,” the Foreign Minister said.

In addition, he noted that Spain is mobilizing more than 24 tonnes of humanitarian aid to meet the basic needs of thousands of civilians affected by the Russian bombing of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

Today at this conference we are joining forces with the private sector in this endeavor.

Speaking about today's Conference on the Recovery of Ukraine (URC2023) in London, Albares said that Spanish companies are ready to share their experience in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, water supply, sanitation, healthcare, railways in order to restore a better Ukraine.