Facts

15:39 21.06.2023

Spain allocates aid to equip schools with shelters, support for victims of sexual violence, mobilizes 24 tonnes of humanitarian aid to victims of Kakhovka HPP explosion – FM

2 min read
Spain allocates aid to equip schools with shelters, support for victims of sexual violence, mobilizes 24 tonnes of humanitarian aid to victims of Kakhovka HPP explosion – FM

Spain allocates assistance to equip schools with shelters, support victims of sexual violence and provide mobile clinics for newborns, and mobilizes 24 tonnes of humanitarian aid to victims of Russia's undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said.

“Spain continues to support Ukraine: at URC2023 Minister Jose Manuel Albares announces more help to equip schools with shelters, support victims of sexual violence & provide mobile clinics for newborns. Spain is also mobilising aid to assist civilians affected by the bombing of the Kakhovka dam,” the minister said in a video message posted on the Foreign Ministry's Twitter page.

Albares assured that Spain would support Ukraine as much as necessary and stressed that he condemns Russia's brutal and justified invasion of Ukraine.

“The Spanish government has allocated more than EUR 250 million for rehabilitation and reconstruction, including a new commitment of EUR 7 million, which I am announcing today, is aimed at equipping schools with shelters, supporting victims of sexual violence and providing mobile clinics for newborns,” the Foreign Minister said.

In addition, he noted that Spain is mobilizing more than 24 tonnes of humanitarian aid to meet the basic needs of thousands of civilians affected by the Russian bombing of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

Today at this conference we are joining forces with the private sector in this endeavor.

Speaking about today's Conference on the Recovery of Ukraine (URC2023) in London, Albares said that Spanish companies are ready to share their experience in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, water supply, sanitation, healthcare, railways in order to restore a better Ukraine.

 

Tags: #spain #kakhovka_hpp

MORE ABOUT

17:44 20.06.2023
Budanov: Russian unit being at Kakhovka HPP ordered to immediately evacuate half hour before explosion

Budanov: Russian unit being at Kakhovka HPP ordered to immediately evacuate half hour before explosion

12:15 20.06.2023
Plan for restoration of communities affected by Kakhovka HPP explosion drafted – Ministry of Restoration

Plan for restoration of communities affected by Kakhovka HPP explosion drafted – Ministry of Restoration

10:04 16.06.2023
Some 19,000 houses in Nova Kakhovka and three neighboring villages damaged because of destruction of Kakhovka HPP - KSE

Some 19,000 houses in Nova Kakhovka and three neighboring villages damaged because of destruction of Kakhovka HPP - KSE

17:30 14.06.2023
Estonia sends Ukraine new large package of equipment to overcome consequences of Russia's undermining of Kakhovka HPP dam – PM

Estonia sends Ukraine new large package of equipment to overcome consequences of Russia's undermining of Kakhovka HPP dam – PM

14:44 14.06.2023
EU provides Ukraine with mobile water treatment plants to help victims of dam explosion in Nova Kakhovka

EU provides Ukraine with mobile water treatment plants to help victims of dam explosion in Nova Kakhovka

14:21 14.06.2023
Kakhovka reservoir has already lost 70% of water – Ukrhydroenergo

Kakhovka reservoir has already lost 70% of water – Ukrhydroenergo

09:39 13.06.2023
President of European Parliament: Russia's attack on Kakhovka HPP cannot be left unanswered

President of European Parliament: Russia's attack on Kakhovka HPP cannot be left unanswered

16:56 12.06.2023
Zelenskyy: terrorists encouraged by weakness of world leaders who don't condemn Russian crime of blowing up Kakhovka HPP dam

Zelenskyy: terrorists encouraged by weakness of world leaders who don't condemn Russian crime of blowing up Kakhovka HPP dam

16:36 12.06.2023
Humanitarian situation in Ukraine significantly deteriorates after destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam, about 700,000 people need drinking water – UN Dpty Sec Gen

Humanitarian situation in Ukraine significantly deteriorates after destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam, about 700,000 people need drinking water – UN Dpty Sec Gen

15:46 12.06.2023
As result of Kakhovka HPP explosion, 10 people died, 42 missing, situation on left bank monitored – Interior Minister

As result of Kakhovka HPP explosion, 10 people died, 42 missing, situation on left bank monitored – Interior Minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Latvian PM: We to send our entire fleet of helicopters to Ukraine

Ukrainian units shoot down Russian helicopter – AFU General Staff

There’re almost 500 suspects from Russian military-political leadership, army command in SBU investigations

EU ambassadors agree on 11th package of sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian PM: after war we expect great boost in development of military-industrial complex in Ukraine

LATEST

Latvian PM: We to send our entire fleet of helicopters to Ukraine

Ukrainian units shoot down Russian helicopter – AFU General Staff

There’re almost 500 suspects from Russian military-political leadership, army command in SBU investigations

EU ambassadors agree on 11th package of sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian PM: after war we expect great boost in development of military-industrial complex in Ukraine

Germany to provide Ukraine with extra EUR 381 mln in humanitarian aid

Japan to help Ukraine using its experience in reconstruction

Offensive not easy as 200,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory mined by Russian troops - Zelenskyy

EU to cover 45% of Ukraine's funding needs by 2027 – von der Leyen

Blinken: USA to provide over $1.3 bln for Ukraine's recovery

AD
AD
AD
AD