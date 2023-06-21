Germany to provide Ukraine with extra EUR 381 mln in humanitarian aid

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at the URC2023 Conference in London that Germany would provide Ukraine with and additional EUR 381 million in humanitarian aid in 2023.

"And my colleague, Development Minister Svenja Schulze, and I have come today here to underline that the German government is stepping up efforts for Ukraine's recovery. This recovery starts with humanitarian support. Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional EUR 381 million for humanitarian assistance in 2023 for everything from generators to food and tents for those who have fled or lost their homes recently," Baerbock said during a speech at the conference.

She added that Germany would continue to help with demining "since there can be no peace in places where people live in constant fear of their children stepping on a mine while playing."

The Foreign Minister noted that Germany provided EUR 16.8 billion in support of Ukraine in countering aggression of the Russian Federation, including military assistance.