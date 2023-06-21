Facts

14:12 21.06.2023

Germany to provide Ukraine with extra EUR 381 mln in humanitarian aid

1 min read
Germany to provide Ukraine with extra EUR 381 mln in humanitarian aid

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at the URC2023 Conference in London that Germany would provide Ukraine with and additional EUR 381 million in humanitarian aid in 2023.

"And my colleague, Development Minister Svenja Schulze, and I have come today here to underline that the German government is stepping up efforts for Ukraine's recovery. This recovery starts with humanitarian support. Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional EUR 381 million for humanitarian assistance in 2023 for everything from generators to food and tents for those who have fled or lost their homes recently," Baerbock said during a speech at the conference.

She added that Germany would continue to help with demining "since there can be no peace in places where people live in constant fear of their children stepping on a mine while playing."

The Foreign Minister noted that Germany provided EUR 16.8 billion in support of Ukraine in countering aggression of the Russian Federation, including military assistance.

Tags: #ukraine #germany

MORE ABOUT

16:44 21.06.2023
Ukraine manages to attract $51 bln to finance budget since start of war – Finance Minister

Ukraine manages to attract $51 bln to finance budget since start of war – Finance Minister

14:39 21.06.2023
French Foreign Minister announces creation of insurance mechanism to cover investments in Ukraine against war-related risks

French Foreign Minister announces creation of insurance mechanism to cover investments in Ukraine against war-related risks

14:30 21.06.2023
France preparing multi-year civil assistance package for Ukraine, extra EUR 40 mln for emergency reconstruction in 2023 – Foreign minister

France preparing multi-year civil assistance package for Ukraine, extra EUR 40 mln for emergency reconstruction in 2023 – Foreign minister

13:57 21.06.2023
Japan to help Ukraine using its experience in reconstruction

Japan to help Ukraine using its experience in reconstruction

12:52 21.06.2023
EU to cover 45% of Ukraine's funding needs by 2027 – von der Leyen

EU to cover 45% of Ukraine's funding needs by 2027 – von der Leyen

11:51 21.06.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine defends space of freedom in NATO, waits for courage of Alliance leaders to admit it

Zelenskyy: Ukraine defends space of freedom in NATO, waits for courage of Alliance leaders to admit it

09:48 21.06.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's recovery should become global defense project

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's recovery should become global defense project

14:47 20.06.2023
European Commission proposes to reserve EUR 50 bln in EU budget for Ukraine for next four years – von der Leyen

European Commission proposes to reserve EUR 50 bln in EU budget for Ukraine for next four years – von der Leyen

15:28 19.06.2023
Scholz: Germany to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, already increasing its capabilities for production, repair of weapons

Scholz: Germany to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, already increasing its capabilities for production, repair of weapons

17:10 15.06.2023
Ukraine, Moldova coordinate optimization of customs clearance, transportation of Ukraine's agricultural products

Ukraine, Moldova coordinate optimization of customs clearance, transportation of Ukraine's agricultural products

AD

HOT NEWS

Danilov doesn’t rule out personnel decisions after considering issue of status of shelters at NSDC on Friday

Latvian PM: We to send our entire fleet of helicopters to Ukraine

Ukrainian units shoot down Russian helicopter – AFU General Staff

There’re almost 500 suspects from Russian military-political leadership, army command in SBU investigations

EU ambassadors agree on 11th package of sanctions against Russia

LATEST

World Bank, donors provide additional $1.75 bln for Ukraine under PEACE

Bulgaria preparing new package of military assistance to Ukraine - PM Tagarev

Danilov doesn’t rule out personnel decisions after considering issue of status of shelters at NSDC on Friday

Japanese Ambassador holds meeting with commander of Ukraine’s National Guard

Kuleba, new Romanian FM hold their first meeting, discuss intensification of bilateral cooperation

Ukrainian aviation hit 12 enemy concentration areas – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian forces conduct counteroffensive operations in at least two sectors of front on administrative border between Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions

Latvian PM: We to send our entire fleet of helicopters to Ukraine

Ukrainian units shoot down Russian helicopter – AFU General Staff

There’re almost 500 suspects from Russian military-political leadership, army command in SBU investigations

AD
AD
AD
AD