Ukraine, UN to establish Community Restoration Fund with total five-year budget of $300 mln

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov and UN System Coordinator in Ukraine Denise Brown on the eve of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2023, London, June 21 and 22) discussed the implementation of a joint approach to the reconstruction of Ukraine at the community level, which provides for the creation Community Restoration Fund, the press service of the Ministry of Restoration said.

"...The Community Recovery Fund...is a key step towards long-term recovery and resilience of communities. Its priorities will be the restoration of housing, critical, social infrastructure, as well as humanitarian demining and support for local businesses," the Ministry of Restoration said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The Fund is reportedly planning to raise $300 million over the next five years with initial seed funding of $50 million.

"Successful recovery is impossible without continuing the decentralization reform. We understand that today many communities do not have the opportunity to cope with the challenges on their own. Our task is to provide all the necessary institutional, financial and advisory support to strengthen communities. For this, we are already creating a regional the structure of support teams that will help communities cope with the challenges of recovery," the ministry's press service said, citing Kubrakov.

According to Brown, the UN and the government of Ukraine are already demonstrating the success of a population-centric approach with the recovery of Kharkiv and the de-occupied town of Izium in Kharkiv region, where central and local governments, the UN and the public are working together to restore damaged infrastructure.

In particular, the UN helps the communities to carry out demining, dismantle the destroyed, restore housing, schools, medical institutions. The UN also together with the government, is working to provide residents of the affected communities with basic services.

As reported, the Restoration Ministry and the UN will work together to prioritize those projects that are initiated by communities and agreed upon in the framework of public consultations with their residents.

As reported, in 2024 the UN plans to allocate more than $1 billion for the restoration of Ukraine.