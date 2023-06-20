Rapid response units of Ukrainian Red Cross conduct drills with colleagues from other countries

Volunteers of the rapid response units of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and their colleagues from other countries are improving their skills in joint exercises.

"The volunteers of the rapid response units are constantly improving their skills. Therefore, they regularly study and train. Recently, volunteers have been working out emergency response algorithms together with representatives of the emergency response services of the Italian and Georgian Red Cross, as well as with the rescue services of Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Moldova," the URCS reported on Facebook.

The teams worked on common protocols and procedures to prepare for emergency response, and also worked out several emergency scenarios involving special equipment.