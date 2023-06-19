Facts

20:46 19.06.2023

Environmental Inspectorate to monitor environmental emergencies – Shmyhal

Environmental Inspectorate to monitor environmental emergencies – Shmyhal

The State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine will carry out monitoring in response to environmental emergencies, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Today we are improving the state environmental monitoring system. The State Environmental Inspectorate will carry out monitoring in response to environmental emergencies," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Monday.

According to him, this will help to effectively respond to the challenges facing Ukraine after the disaster at Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

As the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said in Telegram, it was established that in the mode of response to environmental emergencies, the Environmental Inspectorate additionally monitors the state of the environment or its components and ensures that the population is promptly informed about the environment.

Tags: #ecology #inspection

