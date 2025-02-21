Facts

20:54 21.02.2025

Ukraine's govt approves roadmap for ETS implementation – Minister of Environment

2 min read
Ukraine's govt approves roadmap for ETS implementation – Minister of Environment
Photo: https://mepr.gov.ua

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved a plan to implement a national emissions trading system (ETS), laying the foundation for state climate policy, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Hrynchuk announced.

"The implementation of ETS is a key tool for achieving climate neutrality and one of the main requirements for Ukraine's accession to the EU. The execution of this plan will contribute to achieving our Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement, mitigating the impact of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, and preparing Ukraine for participation in the European ETS," Hrynchuk wrote on Facebook on Friday.

According to the announcement, the government's ETS roadmap consists of three main phases. The first is the preparatory stage (2025-2027), which involves developing the legislative framework and establishing necessary instruments for ETS operation. The second, or pilot phase (starting in 2028), will see a test launch of the emissions trading system. The third, operational phase is set to begin no earlier than three years after martial law is lifted, ensuring its implementation in a stable economic environment.

ETS is a market-based mechanism for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, successfully operating in various countries, including the EU, China, Mexico, and Switzerland. It works by setting an overall cap on emissions for enterprises. Companies receive or purchase allowances, which they can use for their own operations or trade within the quota market established under this system.

Tags: #ecology #etsy #plan

MORE ABOUT

18:21 06.02.2025
There’s no official Trump plan to end the war – Zelenskyy

There’s no official Trump plan to end the war – Zelenskyy

20:51 13.01.2025
Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria agree on joint steps to deal with environmental disaster in Black Sea

Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria agree on joint steps to deal with environmental disaster in Black Sea

20:33 29.11.2024
Court of Appeal upholds rehabilitation plan of Eldorado

Court of Appeal upholds rehabilitation plan of Eldorado

20:16 31.10.2024
Ukrainian delegation to Canada presents Trudeau with Victory Plan

Ukrainian delegation to Canada presents Trudeau with Victory Plan

19:38 24.10.2024
Zelenskyy urges to work with Victory Plan at community level

Zelenskyy urges to work with Victory Plan at community level

18:28 17.10.2024
China-Brazil plan based on UN Charter worthy of consideration to open door for peace in Ukraine – Swiss FM

China-Brazil plan based on UN Charter worthy of consideration to open door for peace in Ukraine – Swiss FM

20:27 11.10.2024
Zelenskyy after meeting with leaders of 4 countries: We must act together to force Russia to peace

Zelenskyy after meeting with leaders of 4 countries: We must act together to force Russia to peace

19:23 24.09.2024
Ukraine's invitation to NATO is part of victory plan – Yermak

Ukraine's invitation to NATO is part of victory plan – Yermak

20:31 16.09.2024
Over 90% of victory plan written out, to be presented to allies next week – Zelenskyy

Over 90% of victory plan written out, to be presented to allies next week – Zelenskyy

18:31 13.09.2024
Zelenskyy: All points of Ukraine's victory plan depend on Biden's decision, not Putin

Zelenskyy: All points of Ukraine's victory plan depend on Biden's decision, not Putin

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: Govt extends postponements of reserved employees until March 31

European Commission denies info about allegedly proposed agreement on critical minerals to Ukraine, alternative to US proposal

Costa to hold video conference with EU leaders to hear Macron about his meeting with Trump ahead of special summit

Presidential elections of Ukraine to be held after end of war – Rada statement

Macron: Peace in Ukraine cannot be ceasefire without security guarantees

LATEST

Macron holds talks with Starmer and Zelenskyy

President’s Office, heads of diplomatic missions discuss strengthening of Ukraine’s support in African countries

Cabinet appoints Konovalova as dpty minister of education, Kis as Head of National Research Fund

Defense Ministry initiates conclusion of long-term contracts with Ukrainian arms manufacturers

Ukraine's Parliament passes law to encourage charitable giving

Work continues at Chornobyl NPP to extinguish smoldering spots, partially open confinement structures

UNHCR helping more than 250,000 Ukrainians during winter – Vereschuk

Enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kursk axes

PM: Govt extends postponements of reserved employees until March 31

Zelenskyy discusses use of frozen Russian assets with newly appointed Belgian PM

AD
AD
AD
AD