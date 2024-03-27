Economy

19:33 27.03.2024

Environmental damage caused by Russia's attack on Dniprovska HPP already estimated at UAH 140 mln – Environment Minister

2 min read
Environmental damage caused by Russia's attack on Dniprovska HPP already estimated at UAH 140 mln – Environment Minister

Damage caused to the environment by Russia's attack on the Dniprovska Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in Zaporizhia on March 22 is currently estimated at approximately UAH 140 million, but in the future this figure may increase, Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Minister of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets has said.

"Damage caused to the environment by the enemy missiles hitting the Dniprovska HPP is now calculated at UAH 140 million. Damage to the environment is not only destruction, water pollution, but also explosions and combustion, which have a great impact on the ecosystem. This figure may change, but only towards increase," he said on the national telethon on Wednesday.

At the same time, the minister emphasized that the State Environmental Inspectorate and the State Water Agency of Ukraine are intensively monitoring the condition of the water near the Dniprovska HPP and downstream, in addition, all measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

"We can already say that the task of preventing water contaminated with oil products from reaching the point of collection for the population has been completed. There are no risks. Perhaps in a few days we will reach normal water levels in general," he said.

Strilets also expressed the opinion that the damage to the Dniprovska HPP caused by the attack will not harm the passage of the spring flood.

"I am confident that everyone will work harmoniously and in sync, just like last year," he said.

The minister also noted that since the beginning of the war, the State Environmental Inspectorate has already recorded more than 4,000 crimes committed by Russia against the environment, and the volume of destruction waste has reached 600,000 tonnes.

Tags: #energy #ecology

MORE ABOUT

20:43 27.03.2024
DTEK subsidiary signs agreement with Polish Columbus Energy for building 133 MW energy storage system in Poland

DTEK subsidiary signs agreement with Polish Columbus Energy for building 133 MW energy storage system in Poland

20:46 26.03.2024
Restoring energy system after Russian attacks requires intl financial support

Restoring energy system after Russian attacks requires intl financial support

19:12 26.03.2024
All generation facilities damaged as result of Russian attack to be returned to operation – head of Ukrenergo

All generation facilities damaged as result of Russian attack to be returned to operation – head of Ukrenergo

10:05 22.03.2024
Situation in energy sector controlled, no need for blackouts throughout country – PM

Situation in energy sector controlled, no need for blackouts throughout country – PM

20:18 19.03.2024
Oschadbank to take part in financing 520 MW wind farm in western Ukraine – deputy chairman

Oschadbank to take part in financing 520 MW wind farm in western Ukraine – deputy chairman

19:07 14.03.2024
Quota approach to opening gas exports to not affect its balance – head of specialized association

Quota approach to opening gas exports to not affect its balance – head of specialized association

19:33 07.03.2024
State Emergency Service receives from British company mounted module for Armtrack 400 mine clearance machine

State Emergency Service receives from British company mounted module for Armtrack 400 mine clearance machine

16:31 05.03.2024
NABU, SAPO send to court case of infliction of UAH 176 mln in losses by ex-officials of Centrenergo, United Energy

NABU, SAPO send to court case of infliction of UAH 176 mln in losses by ex-officials of Centrenergo, United Energy

17:03 01.03.2024
Shmyhal: Second winter of full-scale invasion passes without blackouts, power outage schedules

Shmyhal: Second winter of full-scale invasion passes without blackouts, power outage schedules

16:19 01.03.2024
European partners not yet contact Energy Ministry on continuation of gas transit from Russia – Deputy Minister

European partners not yet contact Energy Ministry on continuation of gas transit from Russia – Deputy Minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine will receive EUR100 mln loan from Council of Europe Development Bank for eRecovery project

World Bank approves Development Policy Operation of $1.5 bln for Ukraine

Restoration of power supply in Kharkiv may take one-two weeks if no new damage caused – Ukrenergo

Ukraine receives $880 mln from IMF - Shmyhal

Ferrexpo announces new seizure of 49.5% of shares of its subsidiaries in Ukraine

LATEST

AHK Ukraine proposes to carry out number of reforms to attract foreign business to recovery process

Logistics, currency liberalization, transparent reservation important for development of export-oriented companies in wartime – Metinvest CEO

Ukraine will receive EUR100 mln loan from Council of Europe Development Bank for eRecovery project

Hryvnia exchange rate to all currencies to be set daily, dollar reference rate to be supplemented by euro rate – NBU

Ukraine expects receipt of $1.5 bln under World Bank's DPO by late March – Ministry of Finance

World Bank approves Development Policy Operation of $1.5 bln for Ukraine

Updated memo on EFF with IMF contains 13 steps to deepen infrastructure of financial markets and supervision

Interpipe masters over 210 new types of pipe products for EU market

Restoration of power supply in Kharkiv may take one-two weeks if no new damage caused – Ukrenergo

Ukrnafta increases imported fuel supplies in 2024

AD
AD
AD
AD