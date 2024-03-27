Environmental damage caused by Russia's attack on Dniprovska HPP already estimated at UAH 140 mln – Environment Minister

Damage caused to the environment by Russia's attack on the Dniprovska Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in Zaporizhia on March 22 is currently estimated at approximately UAH 140 million, but in the future this figure may increase, Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Minister of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets has said.

"Damage caused to the environment by the enemy missiles hitting the Dniprovska HPP is now calculated at UAH 140 million. Damage to the environment is not only destruction, water pollution, but also explosions and combustion, which have a great impact on the ecosystem. This figure may change, but only towards increase," he said on the national telethon on Wednesday.

At the same time, the minister emphasized that the State Environmental Inspectorate and the State Water Agency of Ukraine are intensively monitoring the condition of the water near the Dniprovska HPP and downstream, in addition, all measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

"We can already say that the task of preventing water contaminated with oil products from reaching the point of collection for the population has been completed. There are no risks. Perhaps in a few days we will reach normal water levels in general," he said.

Strilets also expressed the opinion that the damage to the Dniprovska HPP caused by the attack will not harm the passage of the spring flood.

"I am confident that everyone will work harmoniously and in sync, just like last year," he said.

The minister also noted that since the beginning of the war, the State Environmental Inspectorate has already recorded more than 4,000 crimes committed by Russia against the environment, and the volume of destruction waste has reached 600,000 tonnes.