Economy

20:50 13.06.2024

Minister of Natural Resources: Ukraine's partners at URC24 launch intl action platform for its green recovery

2 min read
The International Platform for Action on the Green Recovery of Ukraine will become an effective mechanism for attracting the experience and expertise of the leading countries of the world to the green recovery of Ukraine, as well as a center for the exchange of the latest developments and ideas.

A joint statement on the launch of an international platform of action for the green recovery of Ukraine was signed by United Nations Under Secretary-General and Executive Secretary Tatiana Molcean; Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Inger Andersen and Secretary-General, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Mathias Cormann Mathias Cormann during the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets said.

According to him, the head of the Ministry of Natural Resources, whose words are given in the ministry's release, the platform will create all the conditions for the creation and effective operation of new projects in the field of green recovery.

The minister said the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection, whose head Steffi Lemke initiated the platform during the international conference United for Justice. United for Nature in Kyiv in October 2023 has already announced its financial support in the amount of EUR 5 million.

"There is already a solid foundation for a green recovery thanks to more than 12 new laws and reforms in the environmental field. Thanks to this, Ukraine is already a platform for high technology and investment in it. The recovery of Ukraine will be according to the best European standards," Strilets said.

Tags: #ecology #energy #transition #green

