Facts

20:33 19.06.2023

Zaluzhny, Chief of AFU General Staff carry out work in groups of troops performing most difficult tasks in areas of fierce fighting

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Shaptala, carried out work in groups of troops performing the most difficult tasks in areas where the fiercest battles are taking place.

"The enemy is trying to prevent the advance of our units. To do this, he deployed a system of fortifications with dense mining areas and a large number of reserves," Zaluzhny wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that despite the fierce resistance of the enemy, the Ukrainian military is doing everything possible to liberate the occupied territory of Ukraine.

"The operation continues according to the plan," Zaluzhny stressed.

