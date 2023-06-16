Ukrainian pilots to be trained on JAS 39 Gripen aircraft – Swedish govt

The Government of Sweden has decided on a new support package for Ukraine, which was presented at a meeting with Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on June 15, 2023. This was reported by the press service of the government.

"The support includes contributions to funds totalling SEK 230 million and assignments to the Swedish Armed Forces, in particular for the JAS 39 Gripen, and a solution for the supply of donated military equipment. The total value of this twelfth support package is approximately SEK 250 million," the government said.

In particular, the Swedish Armed Forces have been tasked with introductory training for Ukrainian pilots and associated aviation personnel on JAS 39.

"The background is that the Ukrainian armed forces have expressed requests for the possibility of an operational assessment of JAS 39, since one of the most urgent measures is to strengthen the Ukrainian air defense system with a modern combat aviation complex," the government said.

In addition, the government decided that the armed forces would implement the decision to supply military equipment to Ukraine.

It is noted that since 2022, Sweden has delivered a large number of different types of equipment systems, while Swedish maintenance support was limited to the preparation of equipment for subsequent transportation to Ukraine.

"However, more qualified weapon systems and sensors require a longer-term supply solution, including technical support for systems, spare parts, as well as ammunition to maintain operational efficiency over time. Therefore, the armed forces intend to develop a long-term solution for the supply of qualified material systems, such as Robotsystem 70, Stridsfordon 90, Stridsvagn 122 and Archer, which were donated to Ukraine. The supply system is being created as a result of cooperation between the Armed Forces, the Department of Defense Equipment and the current Swedish industry," the government said.