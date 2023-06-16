Facts

18:33 16.06.2023

Ukrainian pilots to be trained on JAS 39 Gripen aircraft – Swedish govt

2 min read
Ukrainian pilots to be trained on JAS 39 Gripen aircraft – Swedish govt

The Government of Sweden has decided on a new support package for Ukraine, which was presented at a meeting with Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on June 15, 2023. This was reported by the press service of the government.

"The support includes contributions to funds totalling SEK 230 million and assignments to the Swedish Armed Forces, in particular for the JAS 39 Gripen, and a solution for the supply of donated military equipment. The total value of this twelfth support package is approximately SEK 250 million," the government said.

In particular, the Swedish Armed Forces have been tasked with introductory training for Ukrainian pilots and associated aviation personnel on JAS 39.

"The background is that the Ukrainian armed forces have expressed requests for the possibility of an operational assessment of JAS 39, since one of the most urgent measures is to strengthen the Ukrainian air defense system with a modern combat aviation complex," the government said.

In addition, the government decided that the armed forces would implement the decision to supply military equipment to Ukraine.

It is noted that since 2022, Sweden has delivered a large number of different types of equipment systems, while Swedish maintenance support was limited to the preparation of equipment for subsequent transportation to Ukraine.

"However, more qualified weapon systems and sensors require a longer-term supply solution, including technical support for systems, spare parts, as well as ammunition to maintain operational efficiency over time. Therefore, the armed forces intend to develop a long-term solution for the supply of qualified material systems, such as Robotsystem 70, Stridsfordon 90, Stridsvagn 122 and Archer, which were donated to Ukraine. The supply system is being created as a result of cooperation between the Armed Forces, the Department of Defense Equipment and the current Swedish industry," the government said.

Tags: #sweden #pilots

MORE ABOUT

18:58 02.06.2023
Reznikov asks Australia to consider training Ukrainian pilots

Reznikov asks Australia to consider training Ukrainian pilots

20:43 25.05.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Swedish Defense Minister

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Swedish Defense Minister

19:24 25.05.2023
Swedish Defense Minister holds meeting with Reznikov in Kyiv, discusses further support for Ukraine

Swedish Defense Minister holds meeting with Reznikov in Kyiv, discusses further support for Ukraine

20:13 23.05.2023
Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 not yet started

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 not yet started

12:47 15.05.2023
UK to start training Ukrainian pilots this summer

UK to start training Ukrainian pilots this summer

11:53 17.03.2023
Leaders of Ukrainian, Swedish Red Cross discuss cooperation to help victims of war

Leaders of Ukrainian, Swedish Red Cross discuss cooperation to help victims of war

09:14 17.03.2023
Sweden to provide Ukraine with eight Archer artillery systems – Defense Minister

Sweden to provide Ukraine with eight Archer artillery systems – Defense Minister

20:36 10.03.2023
Ukraine starts negotiations with Norway on organization of pilot training – Zelenskyy

Ukraine starts negotiations with Norway on organization of pilot training – Zelenskyy

19:44 02.03.2023
Zelenskyy holds first talk with newly elected President of Switzerland

Zelenskyy holds first talk with newly elected President of Switzerland

14:16 28.02.2023
Sweden to allocate $30 mln to replenish Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Haluschenko

Sweden to allocate $30 mln to replenish Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Haluschenko

AD

HOT NEWS

Occupiers continue to transfer troops to Bakhmut, AFU prevails in quality, accuracy, motivation – Syrsky

Stoltenberg: At NATO summit in Vilnius, issue of inviting Ukraine to membership not to be discussed, but issue of how to bring Kyiv closer to alliance

USA provides extra $205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

Vienna court sends Firtash's extradition case to USA for new trial

SBU reports suspicion to ex-Dpty Defense Minister, his subordinate embezzling over UAH 1 bln of budget funds

LATEST

Occupiers continue to transfer troops to Bakhmut, AFU prevails in quality, accuracy, motivation – Syrsky

Missile attacks demonstrate that Russia has not given up in its aim to subjugate Ukraine, willing to go to awful lengths to achieve that goal – U.S. ambassador

Stoltenberg: At NATO summit in Vilnius, issue of inviting Ukraine to membership not to be discussed, but issue of how to bring Kyiv closer to alliance

USA provides extra $205 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

Vienna court sends Firtash's extradition case to USA for new trial

SBU reports suspicion to ex-Dpty Defense Minister, his subordinate embezzling over UAH 1 bln of budget funds

Stano: After making Kyiv target to missile attacks, Putin gives African leaders special greeting, demonstrating his real intentions

Number of victims of missile attack increased to six – Kyiv authorities

Occupiers again shell Kherson, casualties reported – local authorities

There’s no damage to objects in Kyiv due to missile attack – Klitschko

AD
AD
AD
AD