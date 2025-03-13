Ukrainian, Swedish Red Cross reps discuss further cooperation

The leadership of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and a delegation from the Swedish Red Cross have discussed further cooperation between the organizations.

"During the meeting, President of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Mykola Polischuk, Director General Maksym Dotsenko together with Swedish Red Cross Secretary General Ulrika Modéer discussed further steps in cooperation and priority areas of activity aimed at helping Ukrainians affected by the war, particularly in Sumy and Odesa regions," the society said on Facebook on Thursday.

According to Modéer, the Swedish Red Cross will continue to support Ukraine and the URCS as long as there is a need.

Polischuk expressed gratitude to the Swedish colleagues for the assistance they have provided to the URCS since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, for their continuous support and solidarity.