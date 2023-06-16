Facts

President of South Africa, together with other African leaders, visit Bucha

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and other African heads of state participating in the Peace Mission visited Bucha in Kyiv region.

“His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa and other African Heads of State & Government participating in the African Leaders Peace Mission now at the St Andrew’s Orthodox Church in the City of Bucha in Kiev, Ukraine, receiving a briefing ahead of their visit to the Mass Grave where 458 civilians who were killed in the initial stages of the conflict,” the press service of the South African Presidency said on its official Twitter page.

