Zelenskyy: More efforts, determination of world leaders needed so that Russian terror finally loses

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that more efforts and determination on the part of world leaders are needed to defeat Russian terror, in particular, Ukraine should have more air defense systems and the ability to destroy sources of Russian terror near its borders.

“Today, the elimination of the consequences of Russian terrorists' attacks on Kharkiv region continued throughout the day. Kharkiv, Liubotyn and Derhachi were under attack by missiles, and then by guided aerial bombs. Today, among Russia's targets was one of Ukraine's largest printing facilities. A missile strike killed and wounded a number of people. Book storage and equipment were destroyed by fire. Many Ukrainian publishers had their books printed there,” he said in an evening video address.

“And this is a target for Russian terrorists. They want to burn and destroy all spheres of life,” the President stressed.

According to Zeleskyy, “but every time such attacks occur, destroying our cities and villages, ruining lives, burning books and everything that preserves humanity, we must openly say why this is still possible. It is only because Ukraine still has restrictions in its defense.”

In particular, the head of state pointed to the lack of long-range capabilities for warriors and the complete inability to destroy the very source of Russian terror near our borders, including the missile launchers that actually hit Ukraine and the lives of our people.

As he noted, “every nation would perceive restrictions in the fight against terror as wrong and unfair.”

“The protection of life must have all of the necessary tools to truly defeat terrorists. And I thank every leader who perceives this the same way as Ukrainians do, every state that genuinely supports our fight against terror. But we need more efforts, more determination – the determination of the world's leaders – to make Russian terror finally lose,” Zelenskyy summed up.

As reported, on the afternoon of May 23, Russia launched a series of missile strikes on Kharkiv and the border area. As a result of the strikes, there are dead and wounded.