Facts

15:54 27.06.2024

Zelenskyy signs security agreement with EU leaders

1 min read
Zelenskyy signs security agreement with EU leaders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed an agreement on security cooperation with the European Union as a whole, as an institution, during the summit of EU leaders, which is taking place in Brussels on June 27-28.

On the European side, the document was signed by Presidents of the European Council Charles Michel and the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Earlier on Thursday, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, had already stated that the agreement aims to guarantee long-term support for Kyiv.

As reported, on June 19, the President’s Office of Ukraine announced the completion of work on the text of the agreement on security guarantees with the EU. The relevant negotiations were conducted for several months. The signing of this document, as noted in the President’s Office, will be another important step towards strengthening Ukraine's security.

The document on security guarantees with the European Union became the 18th signed between Ukraine and its partners. In particular, Ukraine has previously signed similar agreements with the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, France, Germany, Latvia and other states.

Tags: #leaders #agreement

