Leaders of Nordic and Baltic countries call to give opportunity for Ukraine to win war with Russia

Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and Estonia confirmed their full support for Ukraine and called for giving it the opportunity to win the aggressive war with Russia and ensure a just and lasting peace.

“We are engaging with Ukraine, the United States and all our NATO Allies and EU partners on how to achieve peace through strength. We fully commit to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Ukraine should be given strong security guarantees,” the leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries said in a joint statement on Friday.

They outlined that the outcome of the war will have fundamental and long-lasting effects on European and transatlantic security. Therefore, their priority now is to strengthen Ukraine.

The authors of the statement recalled that their countries are among the largest donors of military aid to Ukraine per capita and added that they will continue to strengthen support.

“Ukraine and Europe must be involved in any negotiations to achieve just and lasting peace,” the leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries said this, following the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and the EU High Representative (the Weimar+ format), who issued a similar statement earlier this week.

“We are investing strongly in our own defence. We are determined to further strengthen our collective security and defence, and to shoulder our responsibility for peace and security in Europe,” the leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, Sweden and Estonia also noted.