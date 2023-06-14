In Kryvy Rih, number of victims of missile strike up to 12

In Kryvy Rih, the number of victims of missile fire has increased to 12 people, a 67-year-old man died of burns, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's defense council, said on Wednesday morning.

"Unfortunately, there are already 12 victims - a 67-year-old man died from burns incompatible with life at night. Eternal memory to the dead," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Vilkul informed that work to eliminate the consequences of the strike continues. The victims are provided with the necessary assistance, and 40 brigades of municipal services are working at the site of the tragedy.

He also recalled that June 14 in Kryvy Rih is the Day of Mourning for those who died as a result of the terrorist missile strike.

The day before, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, Mykola Lukashuk, said that the number of victims as a result of the shelling of Kryvy Rih had increased to 36. Some 12 of them were in hospital. People were treated by doctors. There were heavy ones. Those who received significant burns.