Facts

12:57 14.06.2023

In Kryvy Rih, number of victims of missile strike up to 12

1 min read
In Kryvy Rih, number of victims of missile strike up to 12

In Kryvy Rih, the number of victims of missile fire has increased to 12 people, a 67-year-old man died of burns, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's defense council, said on Wednesday morning.

"Unfortunately, there are already 12 victims - a 67-year-old man died from burns incompatible with life at night. Eternal memory to the dead," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Vilkul informed that work to eliminate the consequences of the strike continues. The victims are provided with the necessary assistance, and 40 brigades of municipal services are working at the site of the tragedy.

He also recalled that June 14 in Kryvy Rih is the Day of Mourning for those who died as a result of the terrorist missile strike.

The day before, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, Mykola Lukashuk, said that the number of victims as a result of the shelling of Kryvy Rih had increased to 36. Some 12 of them were in hospital. People were treated by doctors. There were heavy ones. Those who received significant burns.

Tags: #kryvy_rih

MORE ABOUT

14:38 03.04.2023
URCS volunteers help to eliminate consequences of fire in residential building in Kryvy Rih

URCS volunteers help to eliminate consequences of fire in residential building in Kryvy Rih

12:13 17.12.2022
Death toll from missile attack in Kryvy Rih rises to four, body of 1.5-year-old boy recovered from rubble

Death toll from missile attack in Kryvy Rih rises to four, body of 1.5-year-old boy recovered from rubble

10:07 16.12.2022
Residential building hit in Kryvy Rih; may be people under rubble – K.Tymoshenko

Residential building hit in Kryvy Rih; may be people under rubble – K.Tymoshenko

15:34 05.12.2022
Kryvy Rih partially de-energized due to shelling, some boiler houses, pumping stations off – Vilkul

Kryvy Rih partially de-energized due to shelling, some boiler houses, pumping stations off – Vilkul

10:58 05.12.2022
One person killed, three wounded in night shelling of Kryvy Rih

One person killed, three wounded in night shelling of Kryvy Rih

09:40 03.11.2022
Drone hits Kryvy Rih – local authorities

Drone hits Kryvy Rih – local authorities

18:09 19.09.2022
Invaders fire at Kryvy Rih district from MLRS – Vilkul

Invaders fire at Kryvy Rih district from MLRS – Vilkul

13:50 15.09.2022
Cruise missile hits industrial enterprise in Kryvy Rih, preliminary without casualties – Vilkul

Cruise missile hits industrial enterprise in Kryvy Rih, preliminary without casualties – Vilkul

13:24 15.09.2022
Kryvy Rih again subjected to missile attack – Vilkul

Kryvy Rih again subjected to missile attack – Vilkul

11:26 15.09.2022
K. Tymoshenko: Water level of Inhulets River constantly monitored in Kryvy Rih, situation under control

K. Tymoshenko: Water level of Inhulets River constantly monitored in Kryvy Rih, situation under control

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU eliminates 680 occupiers, 17 artillery systems, 15 UAVs, 13 cruise missiles, 11 armored vehicles, 18 enemy tanks - General Staff

Kakhovka reservoir has already lost 70% of water – Ukrhydroenergo

Foreign Ministry denies info about alleged suspension of printing of intl passports

Ukraine's Security Service exposes Kyiv company that helped sub-sanctioned Rosatom build five NPPs in different countries

Invaders fire at car with foresters in Sumy region, 6 people killed

LATEST

Defense Forces carry out 13 airstrikes on enemy cluster during day, destroy two UAVs – AFU General Staff

AFU eliminates 680 occupiers, 17 artillery systems, 15 UAVs, 13 cruise missiles, 11 armored vehicles, 18 enemy tanks - General Staff

EU provides Ukraine with mobile water treatment plants to help victims of dam explosion in Nova Kakhovka

Kakhovka reservoir has already lost 70% of water – Ukrhydroenergo

Ukrainian forces advance 200-500 m in Bakhmut direction, 300-350 m in Zaporizhia over day – Maliar

Foreign Ministry denies info about alleged suspension of printing of intl passports

Twelve enemy air targets eliminated over Ukraine – Air Force

Ukraine's Security Service exposes Kyiv company that helped sub-sanctioned Rosatom build five NPPs in different countries

Invaders fire at car with foresters in Sumy region, 6 people killed

HACC sentences Judge Chaus to ten years in prison

AD
AD
AD
AD