Facts

09:43 12.06.2023

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to provide full access to flood-affected areas, witnesses to ICC

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to provide full access to flood-affected areas, witnesses to ICC

Ukraine will contribute to the investigation of the disaster in the south of the country by the International Criminal Court (ICC), President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Sunday.

These days, representatives of the International Criminal Court visited Kherson region. On the very first day after the disaster, the Prosecutor General sent a request to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to investigate the disaster, and the work has already begun. It is very important that the representatives of international justice have seen the consequences of this Russian act of terrorism with their own eyes and heard for themselves that Russian terror continues," Zelenskyy said.

"We are already facilitating and will continue to facilitate the most independent and objective investigation by the International Criminal Court. All our law enforcement and other institutions are involved in this process to the fullest extent possible. We provide full access to the affected areas, to witnesses, to all information and evidence," Zelenskyy said.

"This investigation is very important for the security of the whole world. Full and fair accountability for Russian terrorists and the terrorist state itself is a prerequisite for preventing such evil from happening again in the world," he said.

Tags: #flooding #access

MORE ABOUT

20:11 08.06.2023
Some 2,334 people evacuated from flooding zone, shelling of occupiers continues – Interior Ministry

Some 2,334 people evacuated from flooding zone, shelling of occupiers continues – Interior Ministry

09:09 08.06.2023
Average level of flooding in Kherson region is 5.61 m; 600 sq km are under water – local authorities

Average level of flooding in Kherson region is 5.61 m; 600 sq km are under water – local authorities

19:41 07.06.2023
Kim: Now Snihurivka territorial community, 13 settlements along Inhulets River are really under threat

Kim: Now Snihurivka territorial community, 13 settlements along Inhulets River are really under threat

19:20 04.04.2023
Around 260 houses flooded due to damaged spillway gate – regional authorities

Around 260 houses flooded due to damaged spillway gate – regional authorities

20:24 13.01.2023
Occupiers accuse OSCE SMM British employee working in Luhansk region of espionage

Occupiers accuse OSCE SMM British employee working in Luhansk region of espionage

08:41 07.03.2022
UK interior minister urges Interpol to cut off Russia from access to organization system

UK interior minister urges Interpol to cut off Russia from access to organization system

09:36 04.03.2022
Hetman Sahaidachny frigate, being under repair, flooded not to get to enemy – Reznikov

Hetman Sahaidachny frigate, being under repair, flooded not to get to enemy – Reznikov

13:43 01.03.2022
Vodafone Ukraine to provide business customers with access to communications even without payment

Vodafone Ukraine to provide business customers with access to communications even without payment

17:48 06.07.2020
Great Britain to grant £100,000 to wind up effects of water flooding in Ukraine's western regions – embassy

Great Britain to grant £100,000 to wind up effects of water flooding in Ukraine's western regions – embassy

16:33 01.07.2020
ICRC to help with overcoming consequences of water flooding in Ukraine's west – deputy PM

ICRC to help with overcoming consequences of water flooding in Ukraine's west – deputy PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on new NSDC sanctions: We to do everything to ensure each of list of Russian dictatorship assistants accountable for what they do against people, freedom

Ukrainian-Canadian declaration fixes support for Ukraine's accession to NATO - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy and Trudeau adopt declaration following meeting in Kyiv

All Ukrainian military leaders positive - Zelenskyy on counteroffensive

Prime Minister of Canada arrives in Kyiv

LATEST

Russia continues to deny UN access to occupied territory flooded due to destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam – Kyslytsya

Trudeau: We to support mental health initiatives to address lasting impacts of war on Ukrainian soldiers

UAE ready to provide 2,500 laptops for Ukrainian schoolchildren

Ukrainian Red Cross Society to continue assistance in restoration of Kyiv region

Canada introduces additional sanctions against Russia to protect Ukrainian culture – MFA

Zelenskyy on new NSDC sanctions: We to do everything to ensure each of list of Russian dictatorship assistants accountable for what they do against people, freedom

The military asked the country's leadership to facilitate the establishment of US sanctions against the Chinese company IFLIGHT, which supplies thousands of drones to the Russian Federation

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam is consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Trudeau

Ukrainian-Canadian declaration fixes support for Ukraine's accession to NATO - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy and Trudeau adopt declaration following meeting in Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
AD