Zelenskyy: Ukraine to provide full access to flood-affected areas, witnesses to ICC

Ukraine will contribute to the investigation of the disaster in the south of the country by the International Criminal Court (ICC), President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Sunday.

These days, representatives of the International Criminal Court visited Kherson region. On the very first day after the disaster, the Prosecutor General sent a request to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to investigate the disaster, and the work has already begun. It is very important that the representatives of international justice have seen the consequences of this Russian act of terrorism with their own eyes and heard for themselves that Russian terror continues," Zelenskyy said.

"We are already facilitating and will continue to facilitate the most independent and objective investigation by the International Criminal Court. All our law enforcement and other institutions are involved in this process to the fullest extent possible. We provide full access to the affected areas, to witnesses, to all information and evidence," Zelenskyy said.

"This investigation is very important for the security of the whole world. Full and fair accountability for Russian terrorists and the terrorist state itself is a prerequisite for preventing such evil from happening again in the world," he said.