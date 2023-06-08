Facts

09:09 08.06.2023

Average level of flooding in Kherson region is 5.61 m; 600 sq km are under water – local authorities

On the morning of June 8, an average flood level recorded in Kherson region is 5.61 meters, and 600 square kilometers of its territory is under water, Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokhudin said in the Telegram channel.

"The average level of flooding is 5.61 meters. There are 600 square kilometers of Kherson region under water, of which 32% are on the right bank and 68% are on the left bank," he said.

 

