Kim: Now Snihurivka territorial community, 13 settlements along Inhulets River are really under threat

As of Wednesday evening, Mykolaiv is provided with drinking water, but the possibility of water shortage remains, Head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Kim has said.

"As of now, we have drinking water. Our reservoirs are full. At the same time, the threat remains, Mykolaiv may be left without water," he said on the air of the telethon on Wednesday.

In addition, as Kim said, due to the destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, "due to the terrorist attack committed by Russia, we have the destruction of the point of zero water intake of the Dnieper, this mark, it was flooded, and it was destroyed." According to Kim, an increase in the water level by 70 cm was recorded in Mykolaiv itself: "There is no threat, but we are monitoring the situation."

"Now Snihurivka territorial community and 13 settlements along the Inhulets River are really under threat, because the waters of the Dnieper have been added to the waters of the Inhulets, as a result, there is an increase in the water level even more than in the Dnieper itself," Kim said. As the administration's head said, in Snihurivka community, 39 people were evacuated inside the settlement, i.e. they settled into place.

According to him, the water level is expected to drop tomorrow. "Unfortunately, one bridge was destroyed in Snihurivka community, two that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had just built were flooded. When the water recedes, it will be possible to say whether it is possible to restore them. That is, now there are three inoperative bridges, the state of two, I hope, satisfactory, one is destroyed.

According to the administration, yesterday 43 people from flooded areas arrived in Mykolaiv, several dozen people were also delivered by volunteers, some 23 of them were placed in Odesa, six of them stayed only for the night, then went to Kyiv, the rest settled on their own. Today a couple of dozen people also arrived, this is not much, they are also accommodated."