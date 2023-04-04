Around 260 houses flooded due to damaged spillway gate – regional authorities

Around 260 houses on 30 streets are in the flood zone as a result of an uncontrolled discharge of water due to the destruction of a spillway gate, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"Around 260 houses on 30 streets were flooded in Kramatorsk. This is operational information on an emergency that occurred in the village of Kramatorsk territorial community," he said on Facebook.

According to Kyrylenko, "a spillway gate was partially destroyed at one of water reservoirs, and as a result, an uncontrolled discharge of water occured. Water comes in."

"The regional military administration is coordinating work to minimize the consequences of the spill: rescuers from the State Emergency Service, municipal services, and representatives of relevant departments of the regional and town military administrations are working at the scene. We are creating a concrete barrier and clearing the bed of the local river to minimize the consequences of the spill, we are resettling people from the affected houses into temporary housing," Kyrylenko said.

"I will report additionally on the course of events," he said.