NACP opens access to register of corrupt officials

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has opened access to the Unified State Register of Persons Who Have Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses, the agency's press service reports.

"With the start of a full-scale invasion, state bodies, including the NACP, had to restrict access to a number of registers, including the Unified State Register of Persons Who Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses ... taking into account resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on some issues of ensuring the functioning of information and communication systems, electronic communication systems, public electronic registries under martial law dated March 12, 2022 No. 263," the message published on the NACP website on Monday reads.

At the same time, the agency notes that there is significant public interest in the disclosure of data from this Register.

"The lack of access to such information greatly complicates the activities of state bodies and other organizations, in particular, when appointing applicants for relevant positions, conducting public procurement and other transactions, and the like," the message emphasizes.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense gave a response to the NACP that there are no risks if access to the Register is restored, however, on the condition that information about the place of work, as well as the position at the time the person committed a corruption or corruption-related offense, will not be reflected.

In turn, the head of the agency, Oleksandr Novikov, noted that the open data of the Register are a powerful anti-corruption tool.

The agency is awaiting the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of bill No. 9534, restoring the electronic declaration of the state of officials, which was suspended due to the introduction of martial law, the bill should also regulate the issue of public access to the data of the Register of declarations.

The unified state register of persons who have committed corruption and corruption-related offenses can be viewed at the link: https://corruptinfo.nazk.gov.ua.

