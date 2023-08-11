Ukrainian sends its rescuers to Slovenia to help with cleaning up flooding aftermath – Klymenko

Ukrainian rescuers have departed to Slovenia for the participation in the operations to clean up the aftermath of flooding in the country, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said.

"Ukrainian rescuers have departed to Slovenia to help their colleagues. The country has suffered a flooding and it needs support. According to the decree of the president of Ukraine and the instruction of the Ukrainian government, a flooding response team was formed and sent to participate in the liquidation operations in the northeast of the Republic of Slovenia," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The minister also said that the rescue team includes more than 50 specialists of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and around 20 units of special equipment.

Ukrainian rescuers have "necessary, and sometimes even unprecedented, experience that will help to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible," Klymenko said.

"Ukraine's friends can always count on our support. We will never abandon in trouble those who need help. Even if we face challenging times ourselves," he said.