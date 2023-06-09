Facts

Russian forces deliberately shell Kherson, communities in the region – Zelenskyy

Russian occupation forces deliberately continue to shell Kherson and the communities in the region that are already flooded as a result of the terrorist attack at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in a video address on Thursday night.

"They are even shelling the evacuation centers, which is already such a rush of evil, which, perhaps, no terrorists in the world, except for Russian ones, have demonstrated," he said.

According to the head of state, the occupiers completely abandoned the people on the left-bank part of Kherson region.

"The catastrophe has only been expanding there for the second day already. And this is also an absolutely conscious choice of the Russian leadership. There is no one in the world now who would not see that Russia is led by nonhumans. Nonhumans, who personally are the greatest catastrophe on the planet today," he said.

