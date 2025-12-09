Interfax-Ukraine
17:40 09.12.2025

Zelenskyy on results of work in London: We to be ready to send finalized documents to USA soon

Zelenskyy on results of work in London: We to be ready to send finalized documents to USA soon

Ukraine and European countries have made progress in working on the components of the draft agreement to end the war and are ready to present them to U.S. representatives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following his work in London, where he has been since Monday.

"We are working very actively on all components of possible steps to end the war. The Ukrainian and European components have already been worked out more, and we are ready to present them to our partners in America. Together with the American side, we expect to make the possible steps as workable as possible as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Tuesday evening.

According to him, "we are interested in real peace and are constantly in touch with America," but "it all depends on whether Russia is ready to take effective steps to stop the bloodshed and prevent the outbreak of war again."

"We will be ready to send the finalized documents to the United States in the near future," the President of Ukraine said.

According to Zelenskyy, the results of the work in London on Monday at the level of national security advisors of European partners were discussed with the Ukrainian negotiating team on Tuesday, which was agreed upon the day before at the level of the country's leaders.

As reported, during his visit to London, Zelenskyy briefed Western leaders about the negotiations with the United States and stressed the importance of joint work on all documents. "We are coordinating so that the voice of Europe is taken into account in all issues concerning Europe. I informed about contacts with America and work on all the proposals that we have on the table. It is important that we work together on all documents, and this applies to the general framework for peace, and security guarantees, and the restoration of Ukraine after the end of the war," he said in Telegram on Monday evening.

Zelenskyy said in these days and weeks he has been in virtually round-the-clock communication with partners. In particular, on Monday in London, together with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer he held a joint conversation with partners.

