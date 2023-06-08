Facts

10:02 08.06.2023

Zelenskyy calls on central, local authorities to help victims of terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP

Zelenskyy calls on central, local authorities to help victims of terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the central and local authorities to provide assistance to people affected by the terrorist attack at Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP).

"We will provide drinking water to everyone. In all regions, districts, cities and villages where it is necessary. All the necessary supply systems will be put in place where there is currently a delivery of drinking water. Sustainability of supply is the main principle," he said in a video address on Wednesday.

"The world will be with us. Our partners are fully informed about what is happening and what kind of help we need. Whatever the economic, social and environmental consequences of this disaster, all the basics of life will be preserved," he said.

"We see all the problems and will do everything possible and impossible to solve the problems created by the occupiers," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "the direct responsibility of state and local authorities in all affected communities and regions is to help people. From the Government and the State Emergency Service to regional authorities and local communities, everyone is involved to the maximum extent possible to save and protect as many people as possible."

"Everyone should take this task personally. And I am grateful to those who do," the president said.

