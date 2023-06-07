Facts

10:39 07.06.2023

UN ready to help victims in Kakhovka HPP destruction zone – under-secretary-general

The United Nations is ready to help people affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's infrastructure in Kherson region, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has said.

"The consequences of not being able to deliver assistance to the millions of people affected by the flooding in these areas are potentially catastrophic. We stand ready to do everything we can to ensure we reach all those who have been affected and need assistance. But this won't be easy, nor straightforward," Griffiths said at a UN Security Council meeting.

"We are extremely concerned about people in affected areas... and we are operationally ready at any time to move with interagency convoys and aid personnel into Russian-controlled areas," he said.

"The sheer magnitude of the catastrophe will only become fully realized in the coming days, but it is already clear that it will have grave and far-reaching consequences for thousands of people," Griffiths said.

Tags: #un #kakhovka_hpp

