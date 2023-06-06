Facts

20:11 06.06.2023

Zelenskyy wants to discuss bill on urban planning reform with its supporters and opponents

2 min read
Zelenskyy wants to discuss bill on urban planning reform with its supporters and opponents

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to discuss the fate of bill No. 5565 on the reform of urban planning with its supporters and opponents.

"I can no longer veto as time has passed. Therefore, I need to get together with the leaders of certain communities and talk, sort out this issue," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to him, "half of the mayors say that the reform will be clean and there will be no corruption, and the other half, mostly big cities, say that this takes away powers from the mayors."

"I offered our team to gather the mayors of both sides for me and talk to them," Zelenskyy said.

On December 13, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at the final reading bill No. 5655. It was opposed by the Association of Cities of Ukraine, mayors of cities, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, and the National Union of Architects of Ukraine.

A petition demanding a veto on law No. 5655 on reforming urban planning, posted on the website of the President of Ukraine, gained more than 25,000 votes on the day it was adopted by parliament.

