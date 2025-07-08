Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:54 08.07.2025

EBA against differentiated coefficients to railway tariffs in direction of ports

2 min read
EBA against differentiated coefficients to railway tariffs in direction of ports

Business opposes the intentions of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia to introduce differentiated increasing coefficients for calculating tariffs for freight transportation in the direction of individual seaports, the European Business Association (EBA) reported on its website on Tuesday.

"The business community views this initiative as unfounded and potentially harmful to Ukrainian exporters and the broader economy," the EBA said.

"According to member companies of the ЕВА’s Logistics Committee, implementing such an initiative contradicts the principles of equal access to infrastructure and risks violating antitrust legislation," reads the report.

"The law of Ukraine on natural monopolies stipulates that tariff-setting must be based on economically justified expenses, depreciation, taxes, asset values, profitability, distance to the consumer, product quality, and government support. Therefore, tariffs should be formed using transparent and objective criteria, not solely on the direction of transport. Under the Railway Transport Statute of Ukraine, freight service users are cargo shippers, not seaports. As such, tariff policy should be grounded in equal access for all shippers rather than administrative efforts to “level the playing field” between ports," it says.

"The initiative may slow down the transport sector’s European integration and reduce the competitiveness of Ukrainian exports, especially in the agricultural sector. These concerns are amplified by recent decisions to alter tariff distances to the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk. Currently, trains are being redirected via longer routes, which has already raised railway transport costs and the final price of exported goods," the EBA noted.

The ЕВА insists on maintaining tariffs that are transparent, fair, economically grounded, and reflective of actual costs.

Tags: #discussion #tariffs

MORE ABOUT

17:26 08.07.2025
Pinchuk Foundation, YES to discuss link between security, reconstruction on occasion of URC2025 in Rome with participation of Kellogg, other experts

Pinchuk Foundation, YES to discuss link between security, reconstruction on occasion of URC2025 in Rome with participation of Kellogg, other experts

20:41 27.05.2025
Govt increases lower limit of tariff categories for heads of kindergartens, out-of-school education from 2026

Govt increases lower limit of tariff categories for heads of kindergartens, out-of-school education from 2026

21:23 22.05.2025
FMs of Ukraine and Canada discuss the need for additional pressure and sanctions against Russia

FMs of Ukraine and Canada discuss the need for additional pressure and sanctions against Russia

12:27 06.04.2025
PRC states its position on opposing US abuse of tariffs: Pressuring and threatening not correct way of engaging with China

PRC states its position on opposing US abuse of tariffs: Pressuring and threatening not correct way of engaging with China

13:29 05.04.2025
Zelenskyy: New US tariffs are not very good, but they won't affect Ukrainian economy and arms supplies

Zelenskyy: New US tariffs are not very good, but they won't affect Ukrainian economy and arms supplies

09:41 03.04.2025
Trump announces introduction of reciprocal tariffs on imports, Ukraine receives 10%

Trump announces introduction of reciprocal tariffs on imports, Ukraine receives 10%

17:55 11.02.2025
U.S. tariffs on Ukrainian steel to impact industry already hurt by Russian aggression – Ukrainian minister

U.S. tariffs on Ukrainian steel to impact industry already hurt by Russian aggression – Ukrainian minister

21:00 03.01.2025
Moldova raises electricity, heating tariffs

Moldova raises electricity, heating tariffs

20:22 03.01.2025
EU finalizes models for calculating mobile communication tariffs in RLAH zone

EU finalizes models for calculating mobile communication tariffs in RLAH zone

13:40 26.12.2024
Ukrposhta to adjust tariffs for selected intl destinations in 2025

Ukrposhta to adjust tariffs for selected intl destinations in 2025

HOT NEWS

IMF program sets end-of-july deadline for appointing new head of Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau – memo

Ukraine's intl reserves up 1.2% in June, euro share rises to 13.9% – National Bank

Ukraine increases cross-border electricity export capacity from 650 MW to 900 MW

Gas, electricity tariffs for households are half of market prices – IMF

IMF rejects possibility of budget financing of gas imports

LATEST

Business appeals to Zelenskyy, Stefanchuk and Shmyhal to reconsider decision on appointment of ESB Head

Business appeals to Zelenskyy, Stefanchuk and Shmyhal to reconsider decision on appointment of ESB Head

Cost of housing construction increases by 30%, end consumers dominate among buyers - expert

Ukrainian Parliament's Tax Committee pushes for soy and rapeseed export duty, while Agrarian Committee opposes – UAC

IMF program sets end-of-july deadline for appointing new head of Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau – memo

Ukrainians' net currency purchases rise to $280 mln in June

Govt agrees provision of grants of up to UAH 16 mln for equipment to enterprises affected by war

In June, Ukraine exports more electricity than imports for first time since Oct 2023 – DiXi Group

Investments in primary housing will grow annually by 10-15% - expert

Businesses urge Verkhovna Rada to approve amendments to law on lobbying by Sept 1, 2025

AD
AD