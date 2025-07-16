Ukrenergo resumes public discussions of company's strategy for ten-year perspective

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Ukrenergo for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion held a public discussion of the company's draft strategy for 2025-2034, the system operator said on Wednesday.

"Since 2022, the development of this extremely important document has been carried out without the involvement of stakeholders and the expert community – for security reasons. Now the company has applied solutions that allowed organizing the process of public discussions without violating the requirements for restricting access to sensitive information," the company said.

The company explained that Ukrenergo's ten-year strategy is a long-term action plan that defines the company's development priorities and likely scenarios for the Unified Energy System of Ukraine. In particular, the strategy describes in detail what goals the Ukrainian transmission system operator seeks to achieve, what types of generation will be developed in the country, and what new technologies and IT solutions will be implemented in transmission and dispatching.

"After three years of forced 'silence,' we have now resumed discussions of our Strategy with key partners and stakeholders. Of course, we could not show and tell everything. But even in the limited access mode, about 100 comments and proposals from stakeholders on making changes were collected. Some of them will certainly be taken into account," Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo Vitaliy Zaichenko said.

According to him, it is critical for the system operator to hear a professional assessment from outside in the context of discussing the future of Ukrenergo as an operator of the unified power system, as well as the vectors of development of the Unified Power System itself.

The strategy also defines goals and specific measures within the framework of further integration of the Ukrainian power system into the pan-European energy space, in particular, unification of the Ukrainian energy market with the EU market within the framework of market coupling.

"In addition, the requirements of the time dictate certain emphasis on strengthening the stability of the power system and protection of critical high-voltage infrastructure, the company's compliance with ESG standards – these areas are also taken into account in the Strategy for the next decade," Ukrenergo said.

The draft Strategy, finalized based on the results of public discussions, will be submitted for approval to the Supervisory Board of the company in the near future.