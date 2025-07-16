Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:59 16.07.2025

Ukrenergo resumes public discussions of company's strategy for ten-year perspective

2 min read
Ukrenergo resumes public discussions of company's strategy for ten-year perspective
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Ukrenergo for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion held a public discussion of the company's draft strategy for 2025-2034, the system operator said on Wednesday.

"Since 2022, the development of this extremely important document has been carried out without the involvement of stakeholders and the expert community – for security reasons. Now the company has applied solutions that allowed organizing the process of public discussions without violating the requirements for restricting access to sensitive information," the company said.

The company explained that Ukrenergo's ten-year strategy is a long-term action plan that defines the company's development priorities and likely scenarios for the Unified Energy System of Ukraine. In particular, the strategy describes in detail what goals the Ukrainian transmission system operator seeks to achieve, what types of generation will be developed in the country, and what new technologies and IT solutions will be implemented in transmission and dispatching.

"After three years of forced 'silence,' we have now resumed discussions of our Strategy with key partners and stakeholders. Of course, we could not show and tell everything. But even in the limited access mode, about 100 comments and proposals from stakeholders on making changes were collected. Some of them will certainly be taken into account," Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo Vitaliy Zaichenko said.

According to him, it is critical for the system operator to hear a professional assessment from outside in the context of discussing the future of Ukrenergo as an operator of the unified power system, as well as the vectors of development of the Unified Power System itself.

The strategy also defines goals and specific measures within the framework of further integration of the Ukrainian power system into the pan-European energy space, in particular, unification of the Ukrainian energy market with the EU market within the framework of market coupling.

"In addition, the requirements of the time dictate certain emphasis on strengthening the stability of the power system and protection of critical high-voltage infrastructure, the company's compliance with ESG standards – these areas are also taken into account in the Strategy for the next decade," Ukrenergo said.

The draft Strategy, finalized based on the results of public discussions, will be submitted for approval to the Supervisory Board of the company in the near future.

Tags: #discussion #strategy #ukrenergo

MORE ABOUT

18:50 15.07.2025
Ukrenergo supervisory board decides on company's new board, whose term starts on Aug 1 - sources

Ukrenergo supervisory board decides on company's new board, whose term starts on Aug 1 - sources

11:32 15.07.2025
Energy sector situation does not provide for restrictions, but risks of Russian attacks remain – Ministry of Energy

Energy sector situation does not provide for restrictions, but risks of Russian attacks remain – Ministry of Energy

20:36 11.07.2025
Ukrenergo, EU Secretariat to develop mechanism to reduce risks for ancillary services auctions – memo at URC-2025

Ukrenergo, EU Secretariat to develop mechanism to reduce risks for ancillary services auctions – memo at URC-2025

20:54 08.07.2025
EBA against differentiated coefficients to railway tariffs in direction of ports

EBA against differentiated coefficients to railway tariffs in direction of ports

17:26 08.07.2025
Pinchuk Foundation, YES to discuss link between security, reconstruction on occasion of URC2025 in Rome with participation of Kellogg, other experts

Pinchuk Foundation, YES to discuss link between security, reconstruction on occasion of URC2025 in Rome with participation of Kellogg, other experts

14:48 03.07.2025
Ukrenergo management board expected by end of July alongside green bond restructuring completion

Ukrenergo management board expected by end of July alongside green bond restructuring completion

10:45 24.06.2025
Energy minister expects Ukrenergo to undergo effective reboot following appointment of Zaichenko as CEO

Energy minister expects Ukrenergo to undergo effective reboot following appointment of Zaichenko as CEO

20:49 20.06.2025
Ukrenergo head can be elected by simple majority of supervisory board at third attempt - changes to charter

Ukrenergo head can be elected by simple majority of supervisory board at third attempt - changes to charter

21:02 16.06.2025
Ukrainian Grain Association calls on Rada to reject 'oil amendments,' govt to develop strategy for development of domestic processing, exports

Ukrainian Grain Association calls on Rada to reject 'oil amendments,' govt to develop strategy for development of domestic processing, exports

17:56 23.05.2025
Slovakia ready to allocate EUR84 mln for restoration of Ukrenergo facilities

Slovakia ready to allocate EUR84 mln for restoration of Ukrenergo facilities

HOT NEWS

Zelensky meets with Svyrydenko, Fedorov to prepare renewed government's first steps

One of priorities of renewed govt to be to increase its own weapons production, develop all defense projects – Zelenskyy

Govt distributes UAH 35 bln in subsidies for teachers’ salaries – PM

Energoatom, Westinghouse finalize agreements on production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine using American technology at URC

About 200 deals worth EUR 10 bln prepared for URC2025 – Zelenskyy

LATEST

New EU budget for 2028-2034 provides for EUR 100 bln for Ukraine

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods increases by 49% in Jan-May 2025 - statistics

BGV Graphite project marks Europe's recognizing Ukraine's potential in critical raw materials - BGV Group top manager

Gap between resources of Energy Support Fund, needs of energy companies is about EUR 617 mln – Ministry of Energy

Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund forms preliminary list of projects

Kyivteploenergo plans to install 25% more home heat meters in 2025 than last year

NKREKP launches register of consumers' electrical installations on alternative sources launched

Zelensky meets with Svyrydenko, Fedorov to prepare renewed government's first steps

Epicenter, Itera announce launch of Blaho for Communities digital platform

Anti-dumping duty for cucumbers, tomatoes from Turkey is about fair competition – minister

AD
AD