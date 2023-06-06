Some 134 tonnes of ammonia leak from damaged pipeline in Kharkiv region, no need for evacuation – Syniehubov

Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov has said that Russian occupation forces could shell the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline once again.

"We do not rule out repeated shelling of this ammonia trunk pipeline," he told a press briefing on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, a 12-kilometer-long section of the ammonia pipeline was damaged near Masiukivka in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, as a result of an enemy shelling attack. A leak of 134 tonnes of ammonia was registered.

As of Tuesday, the concentration of ammonia in the air does not exceed the maximum permissible level, Syniehubov said, adding that there is no need for evacuation of settlements in the neighborhood.