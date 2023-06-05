USA allocates $37 mln to strengthen Ukraine's cyber resilience

Ukraine will receive $37 million from the United States and Congress to strengthen cyber resilience, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology; Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"The United States, together with Congress, will allocate $37 million to strengthen the cyber resilience of Ukraine. This decision was announced by the U.S. delegation during the U.S.-Ukraine Cyber Dialogue in Tallinn," Fedorov said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

It is also said the development of digital sustainability is one of the priorities for the Ministry of Digital Transformation. The enemy is trying to strike not only on the battlefield, but also in cyberspace, Fedorov said.

"We are constantly strengthening our positions in cybersecurity and attracting investments. Therefore, the digital state survived and continued to develop during the world's first cyber war," the deputy prime minister said.

He thanked the partners for their support and contribution to the strengthening of the digital state, assuring that together with the United States, Ukraine will continue to work on digital resilience.

Since 2016, the United States has allocated $120 million to protect Ukrainian cyberspace. Of this amount, $82 million during Russia's full-scale invasion, Fedorov said.