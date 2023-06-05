Facts

19:34 05.06.2023

USA allocates $37 mln to strengthen Ukraine's cyber resilience

1 min read
USA allocates $37 mln to strengthen Ukraine's cyber resilience

Ukraine will receive $37 million from the United States and Congress to strengthen cyber resilience, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology; Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"The United States, together with Congress, will allocate $37 million to strengthen the cyber resilience of Ukraine. This decision was announced by the U.S. delegation during the U.S.-Ukraine Cyber Dialogue in Tallinn," Fedorov said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

It is also said the development of digital sustainability is one of the priorities for the Ministry of Digital Transformation. The enemy is trying to strike not only on the battlefield, but also in cyberspace, Fedorov said.

"We are constantly strengthening our positions in cybersecurity and attracting investments. Therefore, the digital state survived and continued to develop during the world's first cyber war," the deputy prime minister said.

He thanked the partners for their support and contribution to the strengthening of the digital state, assuring that together with the United States, Ukraine will continue to work on digital resilience.

Since 2016, the United States has allocated $120 million to protect Ukrainian cyberspace. Of this amount, $82 million during Russia's full-scale invasion, Fedorov said.

Tags: #usa #cooperation #resistance #cyber

MORE ABOUT

20:30 05.06.2023
US Treasury Dept imposes sanctions against seven Russians for attempts to destabilize situation in Moldova

US Treasury Dept imposes sanctions against seven Russians for attempts to destabilize situation in Moldova

20:27 30.05.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting with delegation of US analytical center Atlantic Council

Zelenskyy holds meeting with delegation of US analytical center Atlantic Council

19:56 30.05.2023
Biden, Sunak to discuss aid to Ukraine, energy security, climate crisis in Washington on June 8 – White House

Biden, Sunak to discuss aid to Ukraine, energy security, climate crisis in Washington on June 8 – White House

20:53 29.05.2023
Zelenskyy thanks freedom fighters on American Memorial Day

Zelenskyy thanks freedom fighters on American Memorial Day

20:36 29.05.2023
Kuleba discusses bilateral cooperation with Angolan FM

Kuleba discusses bilateral cooperation with Angolan FM

09:49 26.05.2023
USA to increase military aid to Ukraine by $300 mln – media

USA to increase military aid to Ukraine by $300 mln – media

19:35 25.05.2023
USA wastes no day helping Ukraine repel aggression – Zelenskyy to Hopkins students

USA wastes no day helping Ukraine repel aggression – Zelenskyy to Hopkins students

19:52 19.05.2023
Zelenskyy to meet Biden in coming days – Yermak

Zelenskyy to meet Biden in coming days – Yermak

19:17 19.05.2023
USA adds 46 individuals to sanctions lists for Russia

USA adds 46 individuals to sanctions lists for Russia

13:45 19.05.2023
U.S. to cut off another 70 entities from its exports in continuation of anti-Russian sanctions

U.S. to cut off another 70 entities from its exports in continuation of anti-Russian sanctions

AD

HOT NEWS

Civil Protection University students killed by explosion of artillery shell for Pion system

Ukrainian forces moving forward in Bakhmut direction – Syrsky

Ukrainian forces continue defense, conduct counteroffensive in some directions – Maliar

Lithuania preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine consisting of millions of pieces of ammunition - Defense Minister

Air defense destroys 20 ballistic, 65 cruise missiles launched by Russia to attack Kyiv in May – military administration

LATEST

It’s necessary to make decision that will ‘pull up’ to realities in Euro-Atlantic security, in Ukraine

Number of wagons with grain in direction of Big Odesa ports increased by 10.4% over last week

Lubinets, Vatican reps discuss violation of Ukrainian children’s rights in occupied territories

Civil Protection University students killed by explosion of artillery shell for Pion system

Ukrainian forces moving forward in Bakhmut direction – Syrsky

Ukrainian forces continue defense, conduct counteroffensive in some directions – Maliar

Lithuania preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine consisting of millions of pieces of ammunition - Defense Minister

Air defense destroys 20 ballistic, 65 cruise missiles launched by Russia to attack Kyiv in May – military administration

Defense Forces eliminate 410 occupiers, 14 UAVs, 12 artillery systems, 11 tanks, 11 enemy armored vehicles, four cruise missiles - AFU General Staff

AFU conduct ground attacks, slightly advance in Donetsk, Zaporizhia directions – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD