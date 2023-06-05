In Germany, child dies due to fire in hostel for Ukrainian refugees, ten people hospitalized - media

In Germany, in the eastern state of Thuringia, a nine-year-old child died in a fire in a hostel for Ukrainian refugees, ten people were hospitalized, DW reports.

"Ten people are hospitalized. Some of them inhaled smoke and one person broke his leg, local media reported. A nine-year-old boy from Ukraine has been reported missing. Authorities have said a forensic examination will be needed to determine if the body found inside building, the missing boy. Police are not expecting autopsy results until Monday," the statement said.

The publication notes that the residents of the shelter rescued by firefighters were taken to another refugee reception center in nearby Hermsdorf. They were accompanied by police officers and interpreters.

"A fire broke out... in Apolda, in the eastern state of Thuringia, the police said. According to the district administration, 245 people were registered in the refugee shelter, it is currently uninhabitable. The police said the cause of the fire is unclear and a criminal investigation is being carried out at full speed," the report says.

At the same time, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev said that "our consuls have been in contact with Ukrainian citizens living in this region since the morning, constantly briefing me, as well as with German law enforcement agencies. We are waiting for more detailed information."