Zelenskyy holds meetings on policy development for future

On Friday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings on the formation of a policy for the future.

"I held several meetings, lengthy and meaningful, on the formation of our policy – comprehensive – for the future. As for the further transformation of the state. As far as our participation in global processes is concerned. As always, we are preparing news and solutions that will give Ukraine and Ukrainians even more strength," he said in a video statement on Friday.