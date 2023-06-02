Facts

09:07 02.06.2023

Zelenskyy: War is on our land, so Peace Formula can only be Ukrainian

Ukraine is extremely interested in the initiatives of other states for a peaceful settlement, but only on the basis of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with media representatives in the framework of the second meeting of the European Political Community in Moldova, the presidential press service reported.

"In war, there is an aggressor and there is a victim. There is the one who starts the war and enters the territory of another state. A peace plan cannot be prepared by the aggressor - it is prepared by those who have suffered. The war is on our land, so the Peace Formula can only be ours," the Head of State said.

According to him, the Ukrainian Peace Formula is not ultimate and provides room for diplomacy if "you don't talk with missiles like Russia."

"People from other continents do not stand aside, but want to join in to end the war. They have every right to put forward their initiatives, and we will be grateful if they come to us, not imposing, but offering. This is a dialogue," the President added.

At the same time, he emphasized that any country, except for the aggressor state, can join the implementation of the peace plan.

"Not Russia via some country, because we can immediately see the pattern. It is preferable that the maximum number of countries from different parts of the world be involved in our peace summit. This is very important," Zelenskyy said.

