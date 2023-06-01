Facts

14:58 01.06.2023

European Parliament backs proposal of European Commission on supply of ammunition to Ukraine, talks with CoE will follow

1 min read
European Parliament backs proposal of European Commission on supply of ammunition to Ukraine, talks with CoE will follow

The European Parliament has supported the proposals of the European Commission on urgent supplies of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine, while at the same time helping member states to replenish their stocks.

The relevant report was voted in Brussels on Thursday during the plenary session of the European Parliament. Some 625 deputies took part in the voting, of whom 446 voted "for", 67 were "against", and 112 MEPs abstained.

Next, the EP will begin negotiations with the European Council (CoE) with the subsequent adoption of the law at the plenary session, which is scheduled for July.

In particular, the proposals of the European Commission note that this approach consists of two components. The first one proposes measures aimed at increasing the production capacity of the EU defense industry. The second component provides for measures aimed at strengthening the domestic market and guaranteeing reliable supplies.

The European Commission proposes to allocate EUR 500 million for these proposals from the date of entry into force of the law until June 30, 2025.

As earlier reported, on May 3, the EC approved a legislative proposal to allocate EUR 500 million for urgent strengthening of the potential of the EU defense industry.

Tags: #european_parliament #ammunition

MORE ABOUT

18:29 03.05.2023
EU ambassadors approve EUR 1 bln for ammunition for Ukraine

EU ambassadors approve EUR 1 bln for ammunition for Ukraine

16:03 24.04.2023
Decision on EUR 1 bln for purchase of ammunition to Ukraine to be approved in coming days – Borrell

Decision on EUR 1 bln for purchase of ammunition to Ukraine to be approved in coming days – Borrell

20:36 21.04.2023
EU Presidency Sweden submits new draft decision on EUR 1 bln for ammo to Ukraine; it could be approved next Wednesday

EU Presidency Sweden submits new draft decision on EUR 1 bln for ammo to Ukraine; it could be approved next Wednesday

19:51 20.04.2023
Estonia to send 155mm artillery ammunition to Ukraine

Estonia to send 155mm artillery ammunition to Ukraine

16:04 13.04.2023
EU Council approves EUR1 bln allocation for ammunition for Ukraine

EU Council approves EUR1 bln allocation for ammunition for Ukraine

15:35 21.03.2023
UK to transfer tank armor piercing ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine

UK to transfer tank armor piercing ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine

11:52 21.03.2023
Norway, 17 EU countries agree to joint procurement of ammo for Ukraine – European Defense Agency

Norway, 17 EU countries agree to joint procurement of ammo for Ukraine – European Defense Agency

19:48 20.03.2023
Ukrainian FM welcomes EU agreement on joint procurement of ammunition: Strategic step that will bring our victory closer

Ukrainian FM welcomes EU agreement on joint procurement of ammunition: Strategic step that will bring our victory closer

19:45 20.03.2023
Hungary doesn’t intend to participate in EU project to purchase ammunition for Ukraine – Szijjarto

Hungary doesn’t intend to participate in EU project to purchase ammunition for Ukraine – Szijjarto

18:18 20.03.2023
Borrell: EU countries approve proposal to provide Ukraine with 1 mln ammunition

Borrell: EU countries approve proposal to provide Ukraine with 1 mln ammunition

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt issues instruction to check bomb shelters all over country, to propose tougher criminal liability in this sphere

In Kharkiv region, two third-year students of Civil Protection University died from explosion of unidentified device, another wounded

Ukraine should be offered compensation for fact that NATO now cannot accept it as member – Nausėda

Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit: Ukraine needs invitations to NATO, EU this year

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen urge Russia to stop deporting Ukrainian children

LATEST

Govt issues instruction to check bomb shelters all over country, to propose tougher criminal liability in this sphere

In Kharkiv region, two third-year students of Civil Protection University died from explosion of unidentified device, another wounded

Ukraine should be offered compensation for fact that NATO now cannot accept it as member – Nausėda

URCS volunteers on duty around the clock to help people injured in missile attacks

Allies discuss upgrading existing NATO-Ukraine Commission to new NATO-Ukraine Council – Stoltenberg

Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit: Ukraine needs invitations to NATO, EU this year

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen urge Russia to stop deporting Ukrainian children

Zelenskyy at European Political Community Summit: Coalition of Patriot, fighter jets can defeat modern terror

Occupiers entrust offensive in Ukraine to Kadyrov after withdrawal of Wagner PMC from Bakhmut – ISW

Electricity tariff for households of UAH 2.64/kWh set by late 2023 – govt resolution

AD
AD
AD
AD