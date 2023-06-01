European Parliament backs proposal of European Commission on supply of ammunition to Ukraine, talks with CoE will follow

The European Parliament has supported the proposals of the European Commission on urgent supplies of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine, while at the same time helping member states to replenish their stocks.

The relevant report was voted in Brussels on Thursday during the plenary session of the European Parliament. Some 625 deputies took part in the voting, of whom 446 voted "for", 67 were "against", and 112 MEPs abstained.

Next, the EP will begin negotiations with the European Council (CoE) with the subsequent adoption of the law at the plenary session, which is scheduled for July.

In particular, the proposals of the European Commission note that this approach consists of two components. The first one proposes measures aimed at increasing the production capacity of the EU defense industry. The second component provides for measures aimed at strengthening the domestic market and guaranteeing reliable supplies.

The European Commission proposes to allocate EUR 500 million for these proposals from the date of entry into force of the law until June 30, 2025.

As earlier reported, on May 3, the EC approved a legislative proposal to allocate EUR 500 million for urgent strengthening of the potential of the EU defense industry.