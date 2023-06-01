Facts

09:45 01.06.2023

All events for Children's Day cancelled in Kyiv

All events, planned on the occasion of Children's Day in Kyiv, have been canceled, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"All events in the districts of the city planned for the Children's Day have been canceled," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

As reported, on Thursday night, the Russian Federation attacked Kyiv region and the capital with missiles. Three people were killed in Kyiv: a 9-year-old girl, her 34-year-old mother and a 33-year-old woman. Another 12 people were injured.

During the next Russian attack in Kyiv, a medical facility, a kindergarten, apartment buildings, cars were damaged.

