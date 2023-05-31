Norway to provide assistance to Ukraine worth NOK 75 bln during five years – PM

Ukraine will receive military, humanitarian and civilian aid from Norway totaling NOK 75 billion (about EUR 6.8 billion) over five years, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Oslo.

“Military support from Norway and other Western countries is essential to the Ukrainian war effort, and we will support Ukraine for as long as is necessary. Under the Nansen Support Programme for Ukraine, Norway will provide military, humanitarian and civilian support totalling NOK 75 billion over a period of five years,’ said Støre, the press service of the Norwegian government said.

He also stressed that Norway and other allies have supported Ukraine from the very beginning in its legitimate struggle for independence and freedom.